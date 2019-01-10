620 AM • 101.1 FM
Home Sports West Virginia vs. Kansas State Basketball Highlights (2018-19) | Stadium
Sports

West Virginia vs. Kansas State Basketball Highlights (2018-19) | Stadium

By Jan 10, 2019, 03:23 am0

0
0



West Virginia vs. Kansas State basketball highlights from 2019 game. Kansas State rallied from 21 points down to beat West Virginia 71-69 on Wednesday. Barry Brown Jr. led the Wildcats with 29 points, including the go-ahead layup.

SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw4dyfv39tfR77pkCtS4iaw

Visit the Stadium website: http://www.watchstadium.com

Follow Stadium on Twitter: https://twitter.com/watchstadium

Like Stadium on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watchstadium

Follow Stadium on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/WatchStadium

TAG

Related articles

WVU football coach Neal Brown introduced at basketball game

WVU Basketball: Bob Huggins – Oklahoma State Postgame

WVU Basketball: James “Beetle” Bolden – Oklahoma State Postgame

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Find Us on Facebook