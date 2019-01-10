West Virginia vs. Kansas State Basketball Highlights (2018-19) | Stadium





West Virginia vs. Kansas State basketball highlights from 2019 game. Kansas State rallied from 21 points down to beat West Virginia 71-69 on Wednesday. Barry Brown Jr. led the Wildcats with 29 points, including the go-ahead layup.

