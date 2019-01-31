West Virginia vs. No. 20 Iowa State Basketball Highlights (2018-19) | Stadium





West Virginia vs. #20 Iowa State basketball highlights from 2019 game. Lindell Wigginton tallied 27 points and Marial Shayok added 19 in a 93-68 win for the Cyclones. Iowa State also forced 19 turnovers in the victory.

SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw4dyfv39tfR77pkCtS4iaw

Visit the Stadium website: http://www.watchstadium.com

Follow Stadium on Twitter: https://twitter.com/watchstadium

Like Stadium on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watchstadium

Follow Stadium on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/WatchStadium