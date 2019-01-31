620 AM • 101.1 FM
West Virginia vs. No. 20 Iowa State Basketball Highlights (2018-19) | Stadium

West Virginia vs. #20 Iowa State basketball highlights from 2019 game. Lindell Wigginton tallied 27 points and Marial Shayok added 19 in a 93-68 win for the Cyclones. Iowa State also forced 19 turnovers in the victory.

