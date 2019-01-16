620 AM • 101.1 FM
Home Sports West Virginia vs. TCU Basketball Highlights (2018-19) | Stadium
Sports

West Virginia vs. TCU Basketball Highlights (2018-19) | Stadium

By Jan 16, 2019, 02:30 am0

2
0



West Virginia vs. TCU basketball highlights from 2019 game. Desmond Bane tallied 26 points and six TCU players hit double figures in a 98-67 route of West Virginia. Alex Robinson added 14 points and 10 assists for TCU in the win. James Bolden led the Mountaineers with 15 points.

SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw4dyfv39tfR77pkCtS4iaw
Visit the Stadium website: http://www.watchstadium.com
Follow Stadium on Twitter: https://twitter.com/watchstadium
Like Stadium on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/watchstadium
Follow Stadium on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/WatchStadium

TAG

Related articles

No. 7 Kansas vs. West Virginia Basketball Highlights (2018-19) | Stadium

Kansas vs West Virginia Basketball Game Highlights 1 19 2019

West Virginia vs TCU – NCAA Basketball 2019 | 15/01/2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Find Us on Facebook