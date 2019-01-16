West Virginia vs. TCU Basketball Highlights (2018-19) | Stadium





West Virginia vs. TCU basketball highlights from 2019 game. Desmond Bane tallied 26 points and six TCU players hit double figures in a 98-67 route of West Virginia. Alex Robinson added 14 points and 10 assists for TCU in the win. James Bolden led the Mountaineers with 15 points.

