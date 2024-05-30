West Virginia Waterfall Trail surpasses 75,000 check-Ins

Three New Waterfalls

Today, the Department of Tourism added three new falls to the trail. Each of these waterfalls has been made more accessible for visitors in recent months due to trail infrastructure improvements:



Clear Fork Rail Trail Waterfall

To find this deceptively unassuming beauty, watch for rail Clear Fork Rail Trail signs along WV Route 1, also known as Clear Fork Road. The closest access point to the rail trail allows for an easy walk to the base of the waterfall. Navigating toward the waterfall, GPS driving directions will take you to the parking area, just adjacent to the Larry Allen “Crocky” Holstein, Jr. Memorial Bridge. Once parked, head to the trail kiosk from the road and turn left to follow the wide gravel path – just under a quarter of a mile upstream. Since there is limited cell service in the area, be sure to download your route ahead of time.



While hikers and cyclists will hear flowing water as they pass by along the Clear Fork Rail Trail, you may not see the full majesty of this waterfall unless you take a moment to peer up into the canopy. From this perspective, you can appreciate the multi-tiered waterfall that extends like stairsteps at least 40 feet up the mountainside into dense forest cover. In spring or after a heavy rain, you will spot multiple smaller falls along this section of the trail.



White Oak Falls

Nestled within the lush forests of Mercer County, White Oak Falls can now be accessed with a 4-mile total out-and-back hike through a scenic valley along the Bluestone River. A partnership between the Mercer County Commission, the Nature Conservatory and Camp Creek State Park has led to trail expansions and improvements beyond Brush Creek Falls, giving way to the additional two miles connecting to the beautiful White Oak Falls.



After parking at the access point for Brush Creek Falls, continue down the trail past Brush Creek’s rushing waters, another 1.75 miles to reach the more delicate White Oak Falls. This gentle cascade tumbles over tiered rock formations – where the White Oak Branch meets the Bluestone River. As you make your way back to the Brush Creek Falls parking area, you’ll round out your hike at about 4 miles total, through both State Parks and Nature Conservancy land.



Devil’s Sawmill

Head to Clay, West Virginia to explore the beauty of Buffalo Creek. Driving to the location of this waterfall, you will find yourself in the parking area of Rail Explorers, where – starting on June 8, 2024 – you can purchase tickets to ride the rails on their state-of-the-art railbikes. Enjoy the views and scenery for about 5 miles until you approach the striking sight of Devil’s Sawmill, which is a local gem.



Waterfall wanderers hoping to check-in before Rail Explorer’s grand opening on June 8, will need to hike or cycle to the site, which is also feasible, by parking at the Rail Explorers headquarters and traveling approximately 5 miles along the railroad to come upon Devil’s Sawmill. Watch for rail bikes and wildlife along the tracks, as you trek or ride 10 miles total to see the falls.

