West Virginia WIC Cash Value Benefit for Fresh Produce Expands to Include Farmers Markets

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia WIC program’s monthly cash value benefits for the purchase of fresh produce will be accepted at authorized farmers markets starting on June 1, 2024.



“The WIC Farm Market Direct mobile payment system has many benefits for both WV WIC participants and local farmers,” said Heidi Staats, Director of the Office of Nutrition Services. “It simplifies the purchasing process for participants, reduces stigma by functioning like other mobile pay options, streamlines payments to farmers and farmers markets, provides real-time data for review and analysis, and ensures efficient and secure management of federal funds and benefits.”



The WIC monthly cash value benefits for fresh produce are $26 for child participants, $47 for pregnant and postpartum participants, and $52 for fully and partially breastfeeding participants. The FMNP maximum benefit is $30 for eligible WIC participants to be spent June 1 through October 31.



WV WIC and WIC FMNP participants will have a QR Code through the WICShopper Mobile App, allowing for electronic transactions with authorized farmers market vendors. Through WIC Farm Market Direct, authorized farmers scan the QR Code to initiate the purchasing process of fresh fruits and vegetables.