West Virginia WIC Celebrates Breastfeeding Week, August 1-7

West Virginia WIC activities celebrating World Breastfeeding Week will occur statewide throughout the month of August.The Greenbrier County West Virginia WIC office will host an open house daily during the week of August 1-5 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. with staff meet and greets, swag bags, and raffles.The Monongalia County West Virginia WIC office will host the 12th Annual Baby Buggy Stroll will be held August 3, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport. The state West Virginia WIC office will host a celebration on August 5, 2022 at the Westside Family Resource Center from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Nutrition education, information sessions, fresh healthy foods, and toiletries will be provided for attendees.Mid-Ohio Valley West Virginia WIC will hold a celebration at Parkersburg City Park Shelter #18 on August 18, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. with a firetruck, refreshments, and door prizes. To learn more about West Virginia WIC, visit dhhr.wv.gov/wic or call (304) 558-0030.