West Virginia Wild & Wonderful Race Series Parnership Announced.



The West Virginia Wild & Wonderful Race Series is a partnership of local race directors offering high quality race events across the state to showcase world class locations, run-cation experiences, healthy activities, and make positive economic impacts in our communities. The WV Race Series is a partnership between Greenbrier River Trail Marathon, Appalachian Timing Group, Canaan Valley Running Company, and Active Southern West Virginia to co-brand 7 race weekends in 2023. Racers who compete in 3 race regions will earn a custom series shirt and racers who compete in all 4 race regions will receive the custom series shirt plus a bonus high quality, branded hoodie ($95 value).

https://www.wvseries.com/ – Registration opens December 1, 2022

Race Series:

• April 9 – Run the Summit: 5K, 10K, Half.

o Region 1

• April 22 – Canaan Valley Half Marathon, 10K, 5K.

o Region 2

• May 6 – New River Gorge Rim to Rim 6 miles.

o Region 1

• June 24 – Canaan Valley Trail Race.

o Region 2

• August 26 & 27 – Blackwater Falls Moonlight Race.

o Region 2

• September 17 – Elk River Races.

o Region 3

• October 8 – Greenbrier River Trail Marathon and Half.

o Region 4

This collection of race directors has supported one another for many years, and it came naturally to form this running race series. Each director brings high quality race experiences to the series and unique

expertise. Ricky Campbell with APTiming is the premier timer in West Virginia and proficient with registration software. His attention to detail guarantees the series tracking will be accurate. Kellyn Cassell with the Greenbrier River Trail Marathon and Half Marathon sees the value in protecting and maintaining West Virginia’s unique and pristine areas by donating his race proceeds to the Greenbrier rail trail. This marathon is also a USATF-certified (Boston Qualifying) course. Robby McClung with Canaan Valley Running Company is a master with communications, quality merchandise, and adding value to races. You should check out his starting line MC guests. Melanie Seiler with Active SWV loves to root for the first time racers and all racer proceeds go back into free community programs; primarily elementary school run clubs. The series is elevating the racer experience in West Virginia to a level that will draw national attention.

Region 1 – Fayette County, New River Gorge

Directed by Active SWV

Run The Summit and New River Gorge Rim to Rim

Region 2 – Tucker County, Canaan Valley

Directed by Canaan Valley Running Company

Canaan Valley Half, Canaan Valley Trail, Moonlight on the Falls

Region 3 – Clay County, Elk River Rail Trail

Directed by APTiming

Elk River Rail Trail Marathon/Half Marathon

Region 4 – Pocahontas County, Greenbrier River Trail

Directed by Greenbrier River Trail Association

Greenbrier River Trail Marathon/Half Marathon

Sponsors

• McClumbsy – apparel sponsor. https://mcclumsy.com/

• Highland Outdoors – media sponsor. https://highland-outdoors.com/

*Sponsorship opportunities are available and include sponsor listing with each individual race media. Please reach out to Info@activeswv.com for sponsor inquires.

About the race regions –

REGION 1 – NEW RIVER GORGE

Active Southern West Virginia, located in the New River Gorge region, hosts unique and high-quality Signature Event Races throughout the year. These standard distance races, ranging from 5k to Half Marathon, raise funds for Active SWV’s free community programs while providing more opportunity for family friendly and beginner racers. We love to support first time racers and add post-race meals included in registration. Run for the views, stick around for brunch!

REGION 2 – CANAAN VALLEY

Canaan Valley Running Company was founded in 2018 as the Canaan Valley Half Marathon. Our concept evolved as quickly as our flagship race grew, and little more than a year after our inaugural race in 2019, we knew this was much more than a single-race venture. The Canaan Valley Running Company now offers 3 different and unique running experiences in Tucker County, West Virginia.

REGION 3 – ELK RIVER RAIL TRAIL

The Appalachian Timing Group is made up of local runners based in Huntington, WV and Frankfort, KY. Our goal is to provide you with excellent service at an affordable rate. We will work with you from day one to make sure your race is a success! Since 2015 we have timed over 750 races!

When we throw a party, we do it the right way. APTiming is known for our series of signature events we host annually. These events are the primary funding behind our numerous scholarships, as well as some of the biggest races of the year for many of our competitors. Our signature races showcase the passion we have for what we do, starting with the planning, fund raising, and race set up, and ending with an incredible event that supports a great cause and has our runners coming back year after year. Stop by or sign up for one of our signature events and you won’t be disappointed.

REGION 4 – GREENBRIER RIVER TRAIL

The Greenbrier River Trail Marathon & Half Marathon is a unique, scenic event, in beautiful Pocahontas County. Both courses are run almost entirely on the Greenbrier River Trail and proceeds from the race go back to help support the trail. The marathon is a USATF-certified (Boston Qualifying), point-to-point

course starting at Cass Scenic Railroad and ending at Stillwell Park in Marlinton. The half-marathon is an out-and-back course from Stillwell Park in the opposite direction of the full. Both are great for those looking for a fast time or for first timers or for those looking to enjoy the course for longer with generous 8- and 5-hour cutoff times.

