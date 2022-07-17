West Virginia’s Envirothon Team Tours The Raleigh County Landfill.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – The Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority Landfill is not only a place where residents come to dispose of and recycle their trash. It’s also a place that teaches the importance of recycling and turning waste into resources.

On Thursday, members of the West Virginia Envirothon Team toured the landfill to learn all aspects of waste management. The Ravenswood High School FFA Team placed first in the 2022 West Virginia Envirothon Competition in April and earned a $5,000 scholarship. The Envirothon is a conservation education program and competition for students in grades 9 through 12.

“Students are tested in soils, forestry, aquatics and wildlife”, according to Wayne McKeever, Chairman of the WV Envirothon. “We also have another current environmental topic., and this year its waste resources. They’ll have to give a 20 minute presentation on that at the National Envirothon Competition in Oxford, Ohio.”

In addition to viewing the operations at the landfill, The WV Envirothon students visited the New River Clean Energy Plant, the E. Paul Barley Recycling & Education Center and Wooton Park, a section of the landfill converted to a walking track and practice fields for football, soccer and other athletic events.

“We’re taking the tour to get a better understanding of landfills,” said team member Isaac Lane. “I think the best way is through personal experience and actually getting to visit the places. There’s only so much information you can absorb just from online.”

Leading the students on the tour was Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority Director of Education Sherrie Hunter. She says she gets as much from them as they get from her.

“These students inspire me, they ask such thought-provoking questions. These students are our future leaders of tomorrow. And they are very passionate about the environment. As you see, they’re representing the entire state of West Virginia, and that’s wonderful for them.”

The team will go on to compete at the National Envirothon Competition July 24th thru the 30th at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.