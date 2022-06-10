West Virginia’s Free Fishing Weekend to take place this Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12

“We’ve had so many fish caught this spring that have broken all-time state records, it’s truly unbelievable,” Gov. Justice said. “It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if we see another record catch during our Free Fishing Weekend. Who knows? It could be you!”



Thanks to annual fishing initiatives managed by the WVDNR and the West Virginia Department of Tourism – such as Free Fishing Days, plus the Governor’s Lifetime Hunting & Fishing License Giveaway and Gold Rush – last year’s hunting and fishing license revenue was the highest it’s been in more than 20 years.



“If you haven’t fished in a while or are interested in getting started, now is a good time to give fishing a try for free,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “Free Fishing Days is a great way to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends and a perfect opportunity for anglers to take their kids or grandkids to their favorite fishing spot.”



Click here for youth fishing tips



Anglers who enjoy Free Fishing Days and want to continue fishing after this weekend can purchase a new fishing license or to renew an existing one at WVfish.com.



For more information about fishing opportunities in West Virginia, go to WVdnr.gov/fishing.