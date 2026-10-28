West Virginia’s Northern Long-Eared Bat Population Declining as Conservationists Urge Action

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Wildlife experts are raising concerns about the decline of West Virginia’s northern long-eared bat population, one of four federally endangered bat species found in the Mountain State.

October is Bat Appreciation Month, and conservationists are using the occasion to highlight the important role bats play in maintaining healthy ecosystems. In addition to the northern long-eared bat, the Virginia big-eared bat, Indiana bat, and gray bat are all federally listed as endangered in West Virginia.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, bats provide billions of dollars in agricultural benefits each year by consuming insects that damage crops and spread disease. Naturalist David Mizejewski said bats act as a natural form of pest control, helping reduce populations of mosquitoes, moths, and beetles.

One simple way residents can help bat populations is by leaving fallen leaves in their yards during the autumn months. Leaf piles provide shelter and food sources for bats and other wildlife throughout the winter.

A major threat to bat populations remains white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease first identified in North America about two decades ago. The disease attacks bats during hibernation and has killed millions across the continent. Federal officials report white-nose syndrome has been detected in more than 40 states.

Wildlife advocates say protecting bat habitat and increasing public awareness are critical steps in helping endangered bat species recover.