Western Governors University pens partnership with New River CTC￼

BEAVER, W.Va. (March 9, 2022) – Western Governors University (WGU) today announced a new partnership with New River Community and Technical College (New River CTC). Under this agreement, graduates and employees from New River CTC can pursue additional degree opportunities through the online and fully accredited university. By extending their educational path, New River CTC graduates and employees are able to upskill and further meet career aspirations.

Thanks to generous and seamless transfer opportunities, New River CTC graduates and employees can start earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree with one of WGU’s four colleges: College of Business, College of Information Technology, College of Health Professions and Teachers College. This comes as WGU and New River Community and Technical College share a common goal of skilling-up West Virginia’s workforce to help meet industry needs through accessible, affordable, quality education and programming.

“It’s no secret that your earning potential increases with each additional post-secondary degree,” said Alison Bell, Regional Vice President for WGU. “Through this partnership, we can provide more students with affordable and flexible education pathways to meet students where they are and get them to the next step in their career.”

Under the terms of this agreement:

WGU will develop, post and maintain all transfer articulation pathways, which will be accessible through the www.wgu.edu/PACC landing page.

WGU will provide webinar training, as well as print and digital materials to faculty and staff to ensure understanding of the collaboration and articulation pathways.

Graduates and staff from New River Community and Technical College are eligible to apply for the WGU Community College Partner Scholarship in the amount of $2,500, which is disbursed to recipients in increments of $625 per semester for up to 4 terms based on satisfactory academic performance.

WGU is solely responsible for the funding and award decisions for the Community College Partner Scholarship.

“We are excited to partner with WGU to give our graduates and employees another option to help them achieve their educational goals,” said Dr. Bonny Copenhaver, New River CTC President. “Partnerships, like this one, help us to fulfill the mission of New River CTC in providing accessible, affordable and quality education to our service region.”

New River CTC is a public community college founded in 2003. It was independently accredited in 2005 by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. The college has four campuses serving nine counties in southeast and south-central West Virginia.

WGU is open to all qualiﬁed West Virginia residents and oﬀers aﬀordable tuition and a competency-based model that allows students more ﬂexibility to graduate at their own pace. For more information on WGU, visit wgu.edu.