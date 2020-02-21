What does Apple have up its sleeve in 2020?

Apple is expected to have at least two big product launches in 2020 with the first round coming possibly as early as March. The focus of the second, in the fall, will likely be a 5G iPhone.

Apple typically rolls out new products in the early spring but the launch this year is a bit different than usual because of guidance from the company on Feb. 17 that the “worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained” due to the public health response in China to coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Here’s what to expect based on reports.

–iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9: While final product names are never a sure thing until Apple actually announces, the “iPhone SE 2,” aka “iPhone 9,” is expected to be Apple’s second stab at a low-cost iPhone following the original iPhone SE that was released in March 2016. The new phone could be priced around $400 – cheap for an iPhone – and be based on the iPhone 8 but with upgraded internal components. Bloomberg recently reported that the low-cost iPhone is still on track for March though plans are “fluid” because of the slowdown in China.

–Updated iPad Pro: iPads often get some kind of update in the early spring. This year Apple is expected to focus on a new camera system with a triple-lens rear camera and 3D sensing that supports immersive augmented reality, according to various reports, including Apple rumor site MacRumors.

–MacBook Pro, MacBook Air: Following the October launch of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which features a design overhaul of the previous 15.4-inch MacBook Pro, Apple is expected to update its more popular, and cheaper, 13-inch MacBook Pro. The updated 13-inch laptop is rumored to include upgraded Intel processors and a so-called “scissor-switch” keyboard that is expected to be an improvement over the much-maligned “Butterfly” keyboard on the current MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, according to MacRumors. The MacBook Air could also see an upgrade to internal components. The launch date could be March or this summer.

—iPhone 12 with 5G: A bevy of rumors are suggesting that there will be four iPhones coming out in the fall with screen sizes of 5.4, 6.1, 6.7 inches. All will come with organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays, according to reports. The 5.4-inch model would be a new size and the 6.7-inch model would be Apple’s largest iPhone to date. At least one of the models is expected to get a design makeover. Rumors also suggest a chassis like the iPhone 4. The current physical iPhone design, with a notch at the top of the display that houses the selfie camera, has changed little since 2017 when the iPhone X was launched. Other expected features include a new processor, called the A14, and an upgraded camera. But the marquee feature will be 5G. Samsung, Apple’s chief rival, has already announced 5G Galaxy phones but 5G coverage in the U.S. is still spotty. Apple appears to be timing its 5G rollout to wider availability of 5G.