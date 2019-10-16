51.8 F
Beckley
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 6:42am

What does Nationals’ NLCS sweep mean for the World Series?

By WWNR
NewsSports


WASHINGTON — All season, we talked about the three super-mega-amazing teams that dominated the regular season. The Astros won 107 games. The Dodgers won 106 games. The Yankees won 103.

The Washington Nationals? They didn’t even win their division.

They stumbled out of the gate to a 19-31 record. After going 82-80 in 2018 in Bryce Harper‘s final year with the club, it looked like another disappointing season was in the works. What good was this supposed stellar rotation if it was backed up by the world’s worst bullpen?

Now that we’ve seen Washington’s rotation in full-throttle October mode, maybe it’s time to view this Nationals team through a different lens. Maybe they are a super team as well, one that has played every bit as well as the Astros and Yankees since late May. The Nationals eliminated the Dodgers in stirring fashion in the NL Division Series and crushed the Cardinals in the NL Championship Series, holding the Cardinals to a .130 batting average in the series. St. Louis never led in any game.

The four Washington starters — Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Anibal Sanchez — each started one game in the series. Sanchez and Scherzer flirted with no-hit bids. The combined pitching line of the four: 26⅓ IP, 13 H, 6 BB, 40 SO, 1 HR, 1.35 ERA. Including only their results as starters, in 10 playoff games, the Fantastic Four is 8-2 with a 2.04 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 61⅔ innings.

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt offered the easiest explanation for what beat his team: “The pitching. The pitching by far. … You average 12 strikeouts a game, but you’re also talking about — it’s just a blend, right? It’s just a blend of their ability. I was just talking to a couple of the guys and just an honest evaluation of it. We could have always done better. [But you’re] talking about three elite strikeout guys in this league. So it’s a combination of things.”

So, yes, the Nationals destroyed the Cardinals. But does that tell us anything? The Cardinals’ offense is not the Astros’ offense or the Yankees’ offense or the Dodgers’ offense. Twenty-one teams have swept an LCS. Only eight went on to win the World Series. The previous five teams — and seven of the past eight — to sweep an LCS went on to lose the World Series. Digging deeper, since 2006, the team that clinched its pennant first has won the World Series just twice — the 2008 Phillies and 2018 Red Sox — making the early clincher 2-11 in that span.

Those results have spawned the “too much time off” theory, the idea that a long layoff leads to too much dead time while your opponent is still playing baseball. That mostly sounds like an argument borne of data and drawing a conclusion, regardless of whether that conclusion actually means anything. It could. But the next five teams that sweep an LCS might go on to win the World Series. We’ll find out. And if the Nationals do lose the World Series, it will probably have a lot more to do with the Astros or Yankees than Washington’s six days of rest.

One thing is for sure: The Nationals are clicking right now. Even that once-maligned bullpen allowed just three hits and one run in 9⅓ innings against the Cardinals. Tanner Rainey, throwing 100 mph heat, suddenly looks like a viable third reliever in front of Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson.

“It was awesome to watch those guys do what they did last few innings,” manager Dave Martinez said after the clincher. “I was so proud of those guys, and I’ve said this all along: I’ve asked these guys to do things that they probably didn’t think they could do. Doolittle going out there and getting five outs today. Huddy doing the same thing. Rainey, putting him in in big moments — when everybody thought this guy’s wild, he walks everybody — and giving him the ball. He’s matured so much this year that he’s one of the guys. I mean, he’s got electric stuff. I’m very confident in putting him in the game.”

play

0:45

Stephen Strasburg reacts after the Nationals clinch the first World Series berth in franchise history.

The fact that the Nationals have four quality starters, all of whom are capable of going seven innings if they’re pitching well, also means they don’t have to rely on their bullpen to do too much. It’s an old-school approach to winning in the playoffs: Build around a dominant rotation. (Note that both the Astros and Yankees plan to go with a bullpen game instead of using a fourth starter in the ALCS.)



Source link

Recent Articles

What does Nationals’ NLCS sweep mean for the World Series?

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON -- All season, we talked about the three super-mega-amazing teams that dominated the regular season. The Astros won 107 games. The Dodgers...
Read more

Ingraham: ‘Swampiness of the Biden’s’ reminds Americans why they voted for Trump

News WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham had a rough time keeping her laughter in check while responding to Hunter Biden's interview with ABC News' "Good Morning America,"...
Read more

Inside the greatest night in Washington Nationals history

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON -- Ryan Zimmerman spoke to his father recently and thought back to the ninth inning of the National League wild-card game, which...
Read more

At U.S. Democratic debate, Warren’s rise sparks fears about her agenda

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The barrage of questions fired at Elizabeth Warren at Tuesday’s debate in Ohio underscored her new front-runner status in the...
Read more

Steep price for Jalen Ramsey doesn’t fix Rams’ issues on offense – Los Angeles Rams Blog

News WWNR -
0
12:49 AM ETLindsey ThiryESPN Close Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times Previously covered the Falcons Has covered the NBA...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Ingraham: ‘Swampiness of the Biden’s’ reminds Americans why they voted for Trump

WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham had a rough time keeping her laughter in check while responding to Hunter Biden's interview with ABC News' "Good Morning America,"...
Read more
News

Inside the greatest night in Washington Nationals history

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON -- Ryan Zimmerman spoke to his father recently and thought back to the ninth inning of the National League wild-card game, which...
Read more
News

At U.S. Democratic debate, Warren’s rise sparks fears about her agenda

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The barrage of questions fired at Elizabeth Warren at Tuesday’s debate in Ohio underscored her new front-runner status in the...
Read more
News

Steep price for Jalen Ramsey doesn’t fix Rams’ issues on offense – Los Angeles Rams Blog

WWNR -
0
12:49 AM ETLindsey ThiryESPN Close Covered Rams for two years for Los Angeles Times Previously covered the Falcons Has covered the NBA...
Read more
News

CNN, NYT slammed for avoiding China during presidential debate: ‘This is literally a joke,’ ‘Shameful’

WWNR -
0
CNN and The New York Times were widely criticized for not asking any of the 12 Democratic candidates about China during Tuesday night's...
Read more
News

Canada vs. United States – Football Match Report – October 15, 2019

WWNR -
0
Alphonso Davies scored in the 63rd minute and Lucas Cavallini added the clincher in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to give...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap