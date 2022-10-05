What’s New on the Slopes at Winterplace Ski Resort for the 40th Anniversary 2022/2023 Winter Season

GHENT, WV – With Autumn here and cooler nights on the horizon, the ski and snowboard season is right around the corner. And the crew at Winterplace Ski Resort has been working hard to get ready for its 40th Anniversary Winter Ski Season with a host of improvements both on and off the slopes. West Virginia’s most accessible and affordable ski resort traditionally begins its winter season in mid-December.

Here’s a few of the on and off mountain improvements, programs and exciting recreational opportunities families can look forward to this upcoming season.

Streamlined & Efficient Ski Rental Process & New Gear

One of the biggest improvements at Winterplace this season is a complete redesign on the ski rental department and shop. Guests can look forward to a more efficient equipment rental process, cutting down the time it takes upon arrival at the ski area to physically getting on the mountain by 75%, which means more time on the slopes. Skiers can also look forward to renting from the latest ski and snowboard fleet, as well as the opportunity to purchase essential items from jackets, pants, gloves and helmets to some fun branded apparel and items to remember their Winterplace experience.

New Progression Terrain Park

Construction is currently underway on a new Progression Terrain Park, which will be located on its own separate slope (Highland Slope) and accessible by a dedicated chairlift (Chairlift 1). This is a feature the resort has not had for many years. The new park will be geared for all ages and skill levels, providing an opportunity for skiers and boarders to learn, grow and have fun in a safe environment.

Increased Snowmaking Capacity

Winterplace is committed to providing guests a top to bottom quality snow surface with 100% snowmaking coverage all season long. It continues to invest in its snowmaking capabilities with new and improved equipment. This year the resort has replaced many of its water pumps and pipes throughout the mountain to increase its snowmaking power and efficiency.

Family-Friendly Events & Apres-ski Opportunities

To kick off its 40th Anniversary season, Winterplace is developing an action-paced event schedule to extend the outdoor fun beyond the ski day. Families can look forward to a special Anniversary Celebration this season and other exciting activities like cardboard sled races, pond skimming, family weekends and more. Winterplace will continue to host live music in the Snowdrift Lounge and plans to expand the live entertainment to the Mountain House in the Spring. In addition, guests can look forward to food trucks on weekends, which brings more variety and opportunities to hang out after a long day of skiing and tubing.

New “Wild Wonderful” Frequent Skier Pass

New for the 2022/23 season, Winterplace is introducing a discounted pricing structure as an alternative to purchasing a traditional season pass. For $79, guests can purchase a “Wild Wonderful Pass” which provides $25 off every all-day or evening lift ticket purchases, all season long. The pass is the perfect choice for guests that plan on skiing more frequently this winter and seeking a budget-friendly option to purchasing multiple lift tickets, but who are not quite ready to commit to a season pass.

To purchase a Wild Wonderful Pass visit, https://www.winterplace.com/season-passes.

Ski & Snowboard Club Program Returns with Value-Added Bonus

Winterplace is bringing back its popular Ski and Snowboard Club Program, which makes it easy and affordable for families to stay active this winter with discounted pricing, group lessons and easy online registration. Open to all ability levels ages eight and up, the Club provides each member one lift ticket and rental equipment rental per week, for a total of four times, per four-week session. Each member can choose their designated day of the week and up to three beginner lessons. Rentals are picked up and returned each visit, passes are non-transferable. This year, as a value-added bonus to members, upon completion of all four Club visits, members will receive a Wild Wonderful discount pass, valued at $79. The pass allows them to save $25 off any lift ticket for the rest of the season.

To learn more about the Winterplace Club Program or make an online booking visit: https://www.winterplace.com/clubs/member.