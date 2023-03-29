Wheeler-Smith-Brown Allied Health Scholarship established through the New River CTC Foundation 

[LEWISBURG, W.Va.] Dr. Kyle and Ann Fort have established a new scholarship through the New River Community and Technical College Foundation in memory of Dr. Fort’s colleagues Dr. Robert Wheeler, Dr. Lynn Smith and Dr. Patrick Brown. The new scholarship will assist students interested in a career in the healthcare field.

“We appreciate the contributions of Dr. Wheeler, Dr. Smith and Dr. Brown to the health and well-being of residents in Greenbrier County and the surrounding communities. We are honored to be able to provide this scholarship to remember them and their service to the region,” said New River CTC Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and College Foundation Michael Green.

To be eligible for the Wheeler-Smith-Brown Allied Health Scholarship a student must be enrolled in an allied health certificate or degree program at New River CTC. The scholarship may also provide emergency funds for students in need.

Judge Jim and Sharon Rowe, Vice Chair of the New River CTC Foundation, hosted a reception at their residence in Lewisburg to celebrate the establishment of the new scholarship on March 23, 2023. During the reception, the New River CTC Foundation presented framed copies of the scholarship resolution to Peggy Brown (Mrs. Patrick Brown, M.D.) and Linda Wheeler (Mrs. Robert Wheeler, M.D.).

“I am thrilled to be able to honor the memory of Dr. Wheeler, Dr. Smith and Dr. Brown for the work that they accomplished in the healthcare field,” Dr. Fort explained. “By supporting this scholarship, we can assist students in completing their program of study and contribute to the legacy of Dr. Wheeler, Dr. Smith and Dr. Brown.”

Those interested in contributing to the Wheeler-Smith-Brown Allied Health Scholarship may send their contribution to the New River CTC Foundation, 280 University Dr., Beaver, WV, 25813, including the Wheeler-Smith-Brown Allied Health Scholarship in the memo.

The New River CTC Foundation is currently accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year through April 21, 2023. The application is available online at www.nrctcf.org.

For more information on giving opportunities through the New River CTC Foundation, email foundation@newriver.edu or call 304-929-1042.

