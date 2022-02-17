While ICU and ventilator numbers hold steady, overall case count continues to drop rapidly

CASE NUMBERS & HOSPITALIZATIONS UPDATE

Charleston, WV- During Thursday’s briefing, Gov. Justice announced that, although the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU and on ventilators has held steady of late, the state’s total case count and overall hospitalization numbers have declined dramatically in recent weeks.



Since peaking at 1,097 on Feb. 2, the number of hospitalizations is now 753; down by 344 (31%) over the past 15 days.



COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov



Due to technical issues, some sections of the DHHR’s COVID-19 Dashboard have not yet been updated to reflect today’s numbers. The dashboard will be updated with the latest data as soon as possible. However, as of yesterday, there were 5,271 active cases of COVID-19 statewide.



The number of active cases has dropped by approximately 75% in just the past three weeks.

Yesterday’s West Virginia County Alert Map also showed continued improvement:

Red (0) | Orange (2) | Gold (15) | Yellow (23) | Green (15)