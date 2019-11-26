53.2 F
Beckley
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 6:56pm

White House budget office attorney resigned in part over Ukraine aid hold: official

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


FILE PHOTO: Mark Sandy, official of the Office of Management and Budget, arrives for a closed-door deposition as part of the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 16, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – An attorney for the White House’s budget office resigned in part because of concerns over the hold on U.S. military aid to Ukraine, an official for the office said according to a transcript of his deposition released on Tuesday.

Mark Sandy, a career official at the Office of Management and Budget, which ordered the hold on security assistance to Ukraine, told congressional investigators during the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry that a person in the office’s legal division resigned in part over issues with the hold.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

White House budget office attorney resigned in part over Ukraine aid hold: official

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Mark Sandy, official of the Office of Management and Budget, arrives for a closed-door deposition as part of the House of...
Read more

Trump uses Turkey pardon to mock Schiff, says birds already received subpoenas

News WWNR -
0
President Trump "pardoned" two North Carolina turkeys Tuesday to spare them from becoming anybody's Thanksgiving meal -- but couldn't resist using the traditional Rose...
Read more

MLB pitcher Sam Dyson accused of domestic violence

News WWNR -
0
The girlfriend of former Minnesota Twins pitcher Sam Dyson accused the righty of domestic violence in two social media posts.Alexis Elizabeth made the...
Read more

U.S. starves 2020 census of funding, threatens undercount: NY lawsuit

News WWNR -
0
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A new lawsuit in New York accuses the Trump administration of starving the U.S. Census Bureau of necessary funding,...
Read more

Hong Kong Polytechnic University standoff appears over as search yields only one protester

News WWNR -
0
The tense standoff between police and protesters at Hong Kong Polytechnic University appeared to be coming to an end early Wednesday, as only one...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump uses Turkey pardon to mock Schiff, says birds already received subpoenas

WWNR -
0
President Trump "pardoned" two North Carolina turkeys Tuesday to spare them from becoming anybody's Thanksgiving meal -- but couldn't resist using the traditional Rose...
Read more
News

MLB pitcher Sam Dyson accused of domestic violence

WWNR -
0
The girlfriend of former Minnesota Twins pitcher Sam Dyson accused the righty of domestic violence in two social media posts.Alexis Elizabeth made the...
Read more
News

U.S. starves 2020 census of funding, threatens undercount: NY lawsuit

WWNR -
0
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A new lawsuit in New York accuses the Trump administration of starving the U.S. Census Bureau of necessary funding,...
Read more
News

Hong Kong Polytechnic University standoff appears over as search yields only one protester

WWNR -
0
The tense standoff between police and protesters at Hong Kong Polytechnic University appeared to be coming to an end early Wednesday, as only one...
Read more
News

Fantasy intel for all 32 NFL teams ahead of Week 13

WWNR -
0
8:40 PM ETMike ClayESPN Writer CloseFantasy football, NFL analyst for ESPN.com Member of Pro Football Writers of America Founding director of Pro Football Focus Fantasy 2013...
Read more
News

Massive Colombia anti-government protests continue amid heightened violent crackdown

WWNR -
0
The massive anti-government protests that have erupted in several Latin American countries have boiled over into Colombia as thousands have taken to the streets...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap