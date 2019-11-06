58.3 F
White House expected to bolster impeachment communications team: official

By WWNR
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi listens to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he speaks to the National Association of Attorneys General 2018 Winter Meeting in Washington, U.S., February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh are expected to join the White House communications team to help with impeachment-related efforts, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

The impeachment probe of President Donald Trump launched by Democrats in the House of Representatives in September will enter a new phase next week with the first public hearings.

Democrats have said Trump abused his office by pushing the president of Ukraine to pursue investigations that could help him politically.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



