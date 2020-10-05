48.1 F
Beckley
Monday, October 5, 2020 3:45am

White House management sends letter to staff after recent coronavirus infections: reports

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The White House Management Office on Sunday sent a letter to staffers to continue to monitor potential coronavirus symptoms and to stay home if they have any, reports said.

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, said Sunday that she would not release the exact number of staff members who came down with the virus.

“There are privacy concerns,” McEnany said. “We take seriously safeguarding the information of personnel here in the White House.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP COULD RETURN TO WH ‘AS EARLY AS TOMORROW’ IF CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO IMPROVE, DOCTORS SAY

President Trump sent a shockwave across Washington, D.C., last week when he announced that he and his wife were diagnosed with the virus.

The letter listed the now-familiar list of COVID-19 symptoms, like chills, loss of smell and difficulty breathing. The office said these workers should only return “when you have been cleared by the White House Medical Unit,” according to a post from Olivia Nuzzi, a reporter from New York Magazine.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The letter told employees not to go to work with the symptoms in order to reach the White House Medical Unit clinic.

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report





Source link

Recent Articles

White House management sends letter to staff after recent coronavirus infections: reports

News WWNR -
0
The White House Management Office on Sunday sent a letter to staffers to continue to monitor potential coronavirus symptoms and to stay home...
Read more

Live Updates: 2020 presidential race continues following Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

News WWNR -
0
The 2020 presidential election campaign has been thrown into uncertainty after President Trump announced on Friday he had tested positive for the coronavirus.With four weeks left...
Read more

‘Hardware issue’ affecting Pennsylvania online voter registration, mail-in ballot applications

News WWNR -
0
An IT outage in Pennsylvania is affecting a slew of online services including voter registration and mail-in ballot applications, officials say. The equipment...
Read more

Lakers’ Anthony Davis wears Colin Kaepernick jersey before Game 3 of NBA Finals

News WWNR -
0
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis sent a message prior to Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on Sunday...
Read more

Biden up 14 points on Trump following chaotic debate, new poll indicates

News WWNR -
0
A new poll shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a 14 point lead nationally over President Trump, following the first presidential debate last week.The...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Live Updates: 2020 presidential race continues following Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

WWNR -
0
The 2020 presidential election campaign has been thrown into uncertainty after President Trump announced on Friday he had tested positive for the coronavirus.With four weeks left...
Read more
News

‘Hardware issue’ affecting Pennsylvania online voter registration, mail-in ballot applications

WWNR -
0
An IT outage in Pennsylvania is affecting a slew of online services including voter registration and mail-in ballot applications, officials say. The equipment...
Read more
News

Lakers’ Anthony Davis wears Colin Kaepernick jersey before Game 3 of NBA Finals

WWNR -
0
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis sent a message prior to Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat on Sunday...
Read more
News

Biden up 14 points on Trump following chaotic debate, new poll indicates

WWNR -
0
A new poll shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a 14 point lead nationally over President Trump, following the first presidential debate last week.The...
Read more
News

What is dexamethasone, the newest drug in Trump’s COVID-19 treatment?

WWNR -
0
The president’s physician says President Trump was treated with a steroid after a drop in oxygen levels on Saturday.Dr. Sean Conley said at...
Read more
News

Chargers vs. Buccaneers – Game Summary – October 4, 2020

WWNR -
0
first QuarterLACTBTD10:00Cameron Brate Pass From Tom Brady for 3 Yrds, R.Succop extra point is GOOD, Center-Z.Triner, Holder-B.Pinion.10 plays, 75 yards, 5:0007TD8:14Tyron Johnson Pass...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap