23.9 F
Beckley
Saturday, November 9, 2019 2:49am

White House official says he heard U.S. envoy press Ukrainians to probe Bidens

By WWNR
NewsPolitics




An official at the White House’s national security council said he heard the U.S. ambassador to the European Union press Ukrainian officials to investigate Joe Biden and his son, according to a transcript released on Friday by Democrats leading the impeac



Source link

Recent Articles

White House official says he heard U.S. envoy press Ukrainians to probe Bidens

News WWNR -
0
An official at the White House's national security council said he heard the U.S. ambassador to the European Union press Ukrainian officials to...
Read more

Judge Judy tells Bill Maher that Michael Bloomberg can unite ‘fractured American family’

News WWNR -
0
"Judge Judy" Sheindlin made the case for a Michael Bloomberg presidency Friday night during her debut appearance on "Real Time with Bill Maher," arguing that...
Read more

Read: Fiona Hill testimony transcript

News WWNR -
0
Fiona Hill testimony transcript Read more at FOX News</a Source link
Read more

What Jeff Passan is hearing about MLB free agency, trade rumors and latest offseason buzz

News WWNR -
0
6:05 PM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"Now that MLB...
Read more

Vindman says ‘no ambiguity’ that U.S. ambassador asked Ukraine to investigate Biden

News WWNR -
0
A U.S. national-security adviser told lawmakers leading an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump there was "no ambiguity" that a U.S. ambassador told...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Judge Judy tells Bill Maher that Michael Bloomberg can unite ‘fractured American family’

WWNR -
0
"Judge Judy" Sheindlin made the case for a Michael Bloomberg presidency Friday night during her debut appearance on "Real Time with Bill Maher," arguing that...
Read more
News

Read: Fiona Hill testimony transcript

WWNR -
0
Fiona Hill testimony transcript Read more at FOX News</a Source link
Read more
News

What Jeff Passan is hearing about MLB free agency, trade rumors and latest offseason buzz

WWNR -
0
6:05 PM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"Now that MLB...
Read more
News

Vindman says ‘no ambiguity’ that U.S. ambassador asked Ukraine to investigate Biden

WWNR -
0
A U.S. national-security adviser told lawmakers leading an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump there was "no ambiguity" that a U.S. ambassador told...
Read more
News

Donald Trump Jr. hits Sunny Hostin in Twitter feud: What’s it like to get paid by network that ‘protected’ Epstein?

WWNR -
0
Donald Trump Jr. continued his Twitter battle with "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin after his fiery appearance on the daytime program, asking her what's...
Read more
News

MSNBC guest derides Jeff Sessions’ campaign announcement: ‘This was a hostage tape’

WWNR -
0
Political strategist Guy Cecil ridiculed former Attorney General Jeff Sessions' Senate campaign announcement video Friday, suggesting he was acting like a hostage to President Trump."This...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap