White House spokesman invokes ‘Spaceballs’ in critique of Adam Schiff’s impeachment case

By WWNR
A top White House spokesman invoked the 1987 Mel Brooks classic “Spaceballs” in laying out just how flimsy lead impeachment manager Adam Schiff’s, D-Calif., impeachment case is against President Trump.

Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told “The Story” on Friday that the House Democrats’ case against Trump — in which they alleged abuse of power in the form of the president trying to personally benefit through foreign policy with Ukraine — effectively has no first-hand witnesses.

Democrats, he said, are trying to “splice it together [and] pass it off as real.”

“This is all about the president of the United States being impeached over a phone call in which he was trying to protect the American people’s tax dollars,” Gidley said. “[T]he Democrats [are] trying to tear down a president with no proof, no evidence. It’s all hearsay.”

ELIZABETH WARREN CONFRONTED BY IOWA DAD OVER STUDENT LOAN PLAN

“It’s all ‘your father’s brother’s cousin’s nephew’s former roommate’ says this about the president,” he remarked, quoting Rick Moranis’ character from the cult-classic spoof on “Star Wars.”

In the film, Moranis’ “Dark Helmet” — a play on Darth Vader — reveals himself to Bill Pullman’s “Lone Starr” character in a scene reminiscent of James Earl Jones’ Vader uttering, “I am your father,” to Luke Skywalker in “The Empire Strikes Back”.

While speaking with host Martha MacCallum, Gidley added that the Democrats are simply trying to use impeachment as a way to get Trump out of office.

“It’s not going to work,” he warned. “He’s going to be exonerated.”

Gidley added that Trump does not even have impeachment at the front of his mind this week, pointing to the president’s landmark attendance at the annual March For Life — the first president to attend since the movement’s inception in the wake of Roe v. Wade.

He added that Trump traveled to Davos, Switzerland, to meet with world leaders and businessmen while Democrats were half a world away making their case for impeachment before marathon Senate sessions.

When asked about how the president’s lawyers will present their case, beginning Saturday, Gidley said he will leave those specifics up to counsel Jay Sekulow and the rest of the White House legal team.



