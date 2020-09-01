White House to resume public tours, require visitors to wear face coverings, practice social distancing

The White House will resume public tours next week, requiring all visitors to wear face coverings and practice social distancing during their visit, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

First lady Melania Trump’s office announced Tuesday that the White House Visitors Office will resume tours to the public on Saturday, Sept. 12.

“In order to ensure the safety and health of all visitors, there have been new policies implemented that align with the guidance issued by federal, state and local officials,” the first lady’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

Under the new guidelines, tours will be hosted just two days a week, instead of five, on Friday and Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m., and the number of guests able to attend is limited to just 18 percent of normal capacity.

The first lady’s office also noted that all guests, ages 2 years and over, will be required to wear a face-covering and practice social distancing during their visit, while following the “social distancing dots” placed on the ground during the check-in process.

“National Park Service, U.S. Secret Service Officers and Visitors Office staff working the tour route will wear face coverings, gloves and encourage social distancing when engaging with guests on the complex,” the first lady’s office said.

In addition to those precautions, the White House will have hand sanitizer available in multiple locations.

