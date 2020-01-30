35.1 F
Beckley
Thursday, January 30, 2020 4:06pm

WHO declares China virus outbreak an international emergency

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the Emergency Committee on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization declared on Thursday that the coronavirus epidemic in China now constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, announced the decision after a meeting of its Emergency Committee, an independent panel of experts, amid mounting evidence of the virus spread to some 18 countries.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

U.S. House passes measures seeking to pull war powers back from Trump

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed two pieces of legislation on Thursday seeking to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability...
Read more

WHO declares China virus outbreak an international emergency

News WWNR -
0
Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the Emergency Committee on...
Read more

Who is Lev Parnas? A 'conman'? A 'groupie'? Or is he credible?

News WWNR -
0
Lev Parnas, the man at the nucleus of the Trump impeachment scandal now cooperating with investigators, remains a shadowy figure with a checkered record. Source link...
Read more

Man United sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP deal worth up to €80m

News WWNR -
0
Manchester United have completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP in a deal which could be worth up to €80 million.On...
Read more

Man pictured brandishing gun at protest against India’s citizenship law, injures one

News WWNR -
0
A gunman who warned his Facebook followers that he was embarking on his “final journey” Thursday has been arrested after allegedly opening fire...
Read more

Related Stories

News

U.S. House passes measures seeking to pull war powers back from Trump

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed two pieces of legislation on Thursday seeking to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability...
Read more
News

Who is Lev Parnas? A 'conman'? A 'groupie'? Or is he credible?

WWNR -
0
Lev Parnas, the man at the nucleus of the Trump impeachment scandal now cooperating with investigators, remains a shadowy figure with a checkered record. Source link...
Read more
News

Man United sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP deal worth up to €80m

WWNR -
0
Manchester United have completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP in a deal which could be worth up to €80 million.On...
Read more
News

Man pictured brandishing gun at protest against India’s citizenship law, injures one

WWNR -
0
A gunman who warned his Facebook followers that he was embarking on his “final journey” Thursday has been arrested after allegedly opening fire...
Read more
Money

Facebook: On Fire

WWNR -
0
Facebook: On Fire Source link
Read more
video
News

Graham: Mueller testifying will blow up in House Dems' faces

WWNR -
0
Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham reacts to Robert Mueller agreeing to testify before Congress. #Hannity #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC),...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap