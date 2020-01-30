Lev Parnas, the man at the nucleus of the Trump impeachment scandal
now cooperating with investigators, remains a shadowy figure with a
checkered record.
Source link
Recent Articles
Who is Lev Parnas? A 'conman'? A 'groupie'? Or is he credible?
Lev Parnas, the man at the nucleus of the Trump impeachment scandal now cooperating with investigators, remains a shadowy figure with a checkered record. Source link...
Man United sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP deal worth up to €80m
Manchester United have completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP in a deal which could be worth up to €80 million.On...
Man pictured brandishing gun at protest against India’s citizenship law, injures one
A gunman who warned his Facebook followers that he was embarking on his “final journey” Thursday has been arrested after allegedly opening fire...
Graham: Mueller testifying will blow up in House Dems' faces
Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham reacts to Robert Mueller agreeing to testify before Congress. #Hannity #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC),...
Related Stories
News
Man United sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP deal worth up to €80m
Manchester United have completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP in a deal which could be worth up to €80 million.On...
News
Man pictured brandishing gun at protest against India’s citizenship law, injures one
A gunman who warned his Facebook followers that he was embarking on his “final journey” Thursday has been arrested after allegedly opening fire...
News
Graham: Mueller testifying will blow up in House Dems' faces
Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham reacts to Robert Mueller agreeing to testify before Congress. #Hannity #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC),...
News
Trump impeachment trial nears end of initial phase in Senate
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is expected to wrap up the initial phase of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial before turning on...
News
Trump impeachment: What happens next?
(Reuters) - U.S. Senators on Wednesday spent the day posing questions to both the Democratic lawmakers prosecuting the impeachment case against President Donald...