35.1 F
Beckley
Thursday, January 30, 2020 2:07pm

Who is Lev Parnas? A 'conman'? A 'groupie'? Or is he credible?

By WWNR
NewsPolitics




Lev Parnas, the man at the nucleus of the Trump impeachment scandal
now cooperating with investigators, remains a shadowy figure with a
checkered record.



Source link

Recent Articles

Who is Lev Parnas? A 'conman'? A 'groupie'? Or is he credible?

News WWNR -
0
Lev Parnas, the man at the nucleus of the Trump impeachment scandal now cooperating with investigators, remains a shadowy figure with a checkered record. Source link...
Read more

Man United sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP deal worth up to €80m

News WWNR -
0
Manchester United have completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP in a deal which could be worth up to €80 million.On...
Read more

Man pictured brandishing gun at protest against India’s citizenship law, injures one

News WWNR -
0
A gunman who warned his Facebook followers that he was embarking on his “final journey” Thursday has been arrested after allegedly opening fire...
Read more

Facebook: On Fire

Money WWNR -
0
Facebook: On Fire Source link
Read more

Graham: Mueller testifying will blow up in House Dems' faces

News WWNR -
0
Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham reacts to Robert Mueller agreeing to testify before Congress. #Hannity #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC),...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Man United sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP deal worth up to €80m

WWNR -
0
Manchester United have completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP in a deal which could be worth up to €80 million.On...
Read more
News

Man pictured brandishing gun at protest against India’s citizenship law, injures one

WWNR -
0
A gunman who warned his Facebook followers that he was embarking on his “final journey” Thursday has been arrested after allegedly opening fire...
Read more
Money

Facebook: On Fire

WWNR -
0
Facebook: On Fire Source link
Read more
video
News

Graham: Mueller testifying will blow up in House Dems' faces

WWNR -
0
Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham reacts to Robert Mueller agreeing to testify before Congress. #Hannity #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC),...
Read more
News

Trump impeachment trial nears end of initial phase in Senate

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is expected to wrap up the initial phase of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial before turning on...
Read more
News

Trump impeachment: What happens next?

WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - U.S. Senators on Wednesday spent the day posing questions to both the Democratic lawmakers prosecuting the impeachment case against President Donald...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap