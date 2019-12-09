42.4 F
Why five college basketball teams were overhyped, why five were undervalued

At this point in the season, it’s common to hear critics accuse college basketball insiders of overhyping teams that have failed to justify the preseason buzz about their respective programs, while also questioning the lack of attention for teams that have already surprised us.

That’s college basketball.

But we think we can explain some of the hits and misses across the landscape thus far.

Why we overhyped five struggling contenders

North Carolina: Cole Anthony‘s arrival overshadowed one of UNC’s weakest rosters of the Roy Williams era

With Sunday’s 56-47 loss at Virginia, a Williams UNC team has failed to score 50 points in consecutive games for the first time (per ESPN Stats & Info). That’s not pretty. But let’s be honest: The Tar Heels don’t have a lot of talent. Not typical North Carolina talent, anyway.

Ask yourself this question: Other than Anthony, which player wows you on this UNC team? Anthony, who will likely secure a top-five slot in next summer’s NBA draft, is averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 3.8 turnovers per game and is shooting at a 35.5% clip from the 3-point line. But he’s also taking 33 percent of his team’s shots when he’s on the floor, per KenPom. Joel Berry II, Marcus Paige, Kendall Marshall and Coby White never approached that number because they all had help, and most of them played alongside NBA prospects.

In ESPN’s current mock draft, Anthony is the only NBA prospect listed on UNC’s roster. The Tar Heels are not a great offense when he’s on the floor (0.97 points per possession) but my goodness, they’re unwatchable the few minutes he spends on the bench each game (0.83 PPP). This just appears to be an ordinary team (in UNC terms) with one extraordinary player trying to lead the program to wins each night.

Florida: Kerry Blackshear alone was never going to fix Florida’s offensive challenges

During Butler’s 76-62 victory over Florida on Saturday, the Bulldogs seemed to enjoy Florida’s odd approach on offense. Multiple Florida possessions ended with Blackshear, a 26 percent 3-pointer shooter this season, missing deep shots from beyond the arc. You could see Butler’s welcoming gaze as if the Bulldogs were collectively thinking: “They’re gonna try to beat us like this? Be our guests.”

Opposing teams have made just 26.5 percent of their 3-point attempts against the Bulldogs this season, a top-10 mark. But that wasn’t the issue. If you watched the game, you could see that Florida’s offense didn’t have any rhythm or flow. In 2018-19, the Gators had a middle-of-the pack SEC offense with an assembly that couldn’t hit 3-pointers. That was before adding an average 3-point shooter who did his best work at Virginia Tech as a co-star. Perhaps we thought Blackshear (Florida is averaging 0.99 points per possession with him on the floor, 0.93 when he’s on the bench, per hooplens.com) alone could help Florida overcome its problems from last year.

Kentucky: It was easy to forget John Calipari has only had a handful of special one-and-done teams

Kentucky isn’t the only preseason top-10 squad to suffer an early upset (see also: Duke). Since that night when they fell to Evansville in Lexington, however, the Wildcats have only knocked off a slate of sub-100 teams (Utah Valley, Mount St. Mary’s, Lamar, UAB, Fairleigh Dickinson). Have they improved? A late December back-to-back stretch against Ohio State and Louisville will answer that question.



Source link

