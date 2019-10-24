35.3 F
Why the Astros still can win the World Series — and why they won’t

HOUSTON — There is no way to spin this other than to point out the obvious: The Houston Astros are in deep quicksand. The Washington Nationals went into Houston, beat Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander and became the first team to win the first two games of the World Series on the road since the 1999 Yankees.

That paints a bleak picture for the Astros, even a 107-win Astros team, even a 107-win Astros team that remains supremely confident that it can win four of the next five games. History suggests something even more bleak than a two-game losing streak might suggest, however. The past 11 teams to win the first two games of the World Series — regardless of where the games were played — went on to win it all. Seventeen of the past 18 to win the first two games went on to win it all.

A championship, however, can still be achieved for the Astros, even if the last team to lose the first two games and win the World Series — the 1996 Yankees — did it before Juan Soto was born. The 1986 Mets lost the first two at home and beat the Red Sox in seven games. The 1985 Royals did the same against the Cardinals. So maybe the Astros can still pull this off, maybe they can channel their inner Mookie Wilson and find a way. With that in mind, here are three reasons why the Astros can still win the World Series … and three reasons they won’t.

Reason the Astros will win: They believe they will

The Astros are supremely confident. Did you see Alex Bregman‘s home run trot in the first inning after his long blast off Stephen Strasburg? This is not a team that is shy about letting opponents know how good it is. They remained upbeat after their Game 2 loss — as upbeat as you can be after a game that was 2-2 in the seventh inning turned into a 12-3 disaster, at least.



