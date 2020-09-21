49.2 F
Beckley
Monday, September 21, 2020 9:55am

Why was Laverne Cox’s speech censored during the 2020 Emmys?

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



While presenting the Emmy award for outstanding writing in a drama series, Laverne Cox’s introduction speech was censored, leaving fans confused.

“Good evening everyone,” the 48-year-old actress said. “I am living proof of the American dream that anyone in this country can lose the Emmy four years in the same category and yet somehow end up on this stage presenting an award to someone who probably didn’t…”

At that moment, Cox’s sound cut out and viewers at home missed what she said.

TYLER PERRY CELEBRATES DIVERSITY IN GOVERNORS AWARD ACCEPTANCE SPEECH AT 2020 EMMYS

“What happens to an American dream deferred?” the “Orange Is The New Black” star continued. “Does it shrivel up like a raisin in the sun? Stick to the script Laverne, stick to the script. And now here are the nominees for writing in a drama series.”

The Television Academy shared the full clip online later in the evening and, according to the footage, Cox actually said “presenting an award to someone who probably didn’t effing vote for me.”

She even said “effing” instead of the curse word, so it’s unclear why her sound cut out or if she went off script at some point.

JIMMY KIMMEL TROLLS TRUMP AT 2020 EMMYS AS SCHITT’S CREEK WINS BIG

Jesse Armstrong went on to win the award for his work on “Succession.”

Cox has been nominated for an Emmy four times for her role as Sophia Burset on Netflix’s “OITNB.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Why was Laverne Cox’s speech censored during the 2020 Emmys?

News WWNR -
0
While presenting the Emmy award for outstanding writing in a drama series, Laverne Cox's introduction speech was censored, leaving fans confused."Good evening everyone,”...
Read more

Tom Fitton: Supreme Court vacancy – If Dems can impeach in an election year, Trump can do this

News WWNR -
0
When karma lands, it lands hard. This is the lesson Democrats are now learning with the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,...
Read more

Liz Peek: Confirm Supreme Court justice now – 4 reasons why Trump, Republicans should act quickly

News WWNR -
0
Republicans have four excellent reasons to move as quickly as possible to confirm a new associate justice to the Supreme Court.First, the upcoming election will...
Read more

Pelosi confuses some during interview on SCOTUS fight

News WWNR -
0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left some viewers scratching their heads after what seemed like a brief communication issue during a Sunday morning news show.During an interview on...
Read more

Deion Sanders announces he’ll be Jackson State’s next head football coach

News WWNR -
0
Deion Sanders will be the next head football coach at Jackson State, he announced Sunday on his new podcast."God called me to Jackson...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Tom Fitton: Supreme Court vacancy – If Dems can impeach in an election year, Trump can do this

WWNR -
0
When karma lands, it lands hard. This is the lesson Democrats are now learning with the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,...
Read more
News

Liz Peek: Confirm Supreme Court justice now – 4 reasons why Trump, Republicans should act quickly

WWNR -
0
Republicans have four excellent reasons to move as quickly as possible to confirm a new associate justice to the Supreme Court.First, the upcoming election will...
Read more
News

Pelosi confuses some during interview on SCOTUS fight

WWNR -
0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left some viewers scratching their heads after what seemed like a brief communication issue during a Sunday morning news show.During an interview on...
Read more
News

Deion Sanders announces he’ll be Jackson State’s next head football coach

WWNR -
0
Deion Sanders will be the next head football coach at Jackson State, he announced Sunday on his new podcast."God called me to Jackson...
Read more
News

New Jersey shooting: 1 killed, another ‘severely injured’ at NJ motorcycle clubhouse

WWNR -
0
At least one person was killed and another was "severely injured" following a shooting inside a New Jersey motorcycle clubhouse early on Sunday, according to...
Read more
News

Woman suspected of sending ricin to White House arrested near Canada border

WWNR -
0
An arrest was made in the investigation into an envelope addressed to the White House that was intercepted Saturday and deemed “suspicious,” the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap