Why YouTube's problem with child predators is hard to fix

A young woman lies sick on a bed. On the table next to her is a hypodermic needle. Her sister tells her, “You’re hot,” injects something into her backside and gives her a long, lingering kiss on the lips. Adult film? Nope. It’s a cartoon featuring Elsa from “Frozen.” “Elsagate” is a disturbing movement on YouTube that targets young children. Renowned psychologist Dr. Christine Davidson joins Kim Komando to talk about Elsagate. Listen to this fascinating conversation and learn how to protect children from adult content that’s disguised as safe for kids. Dr. Davidson is the founder of Davidson Learning Center and DrDavidson.com. She specializes in education for autistic children, a population that is especially vulnerable to disturbing online video content.