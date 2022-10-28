Wife of Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager approves of Mountain State paint scheme

Gen. Yeager grew up in Hamlin and flew P-51 fighter aircraft during World War II. Shot down, he evaded the Germans, made his way back to England and volunteered to go back into combat, appealing all the way up to Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower. Gen. Yeager returned to combat, eventually racking up 11.5 aerial victories.



In 1947, 75 years ago, Gen. Yeager officially broke the sound barrier in the Bell X-1, a specially built rocket plane. The general nearly lost an upgraded version of the X-1 in a later flight when the aircraft went into an uncontrolled spin. After plunging 50,000 feet in about 70 seconds, Gen. Yeager recovered from the spin and landed the aircraft.



Victoria Yeager is concerned that more people don’t know about Gen. Yeager and his legacy. She hopes the new paint scheme will help draw attention to Gen. Yeager and all he did and achieved.



“Now, I can proudly say, ‘That’s Yeager Bridge,’” she said.