Wildwood Chapter of the Punishers LEMC to Host Cruise-In for Charity





Proceeds will benefit Hospice of Southern West Virginia

GHENT, W.Va. – The Wildwood Chapter of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club (LEMC) is hosting a cruise-in, “Coal Heritage Cruise,” on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Skyline Lodge in Ghent, West Virginia. The cost of registration is $25 per rider and $5 per passenger. Registration is from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and the cruise-in is from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Proceeds benefit Hospice of Southern WV, a local nonprofit providing end-of-life care to patients in Raleigh, Summers, Fayette, and Wyoming Counties.



“The Wildwood Chapter of the Punishers LEMC is proud to host this cruise-in to raise money for Hospice of Southern WV (HSWV). They provide care and comfort to members of the community in their final chapter of life, regardless of financial ability, and they need our support to continue to effectively provide these services, said James Brewster, President of the Wildwood Chapter of the Punishers LEMC.



“Words can’t express our organization’s gratitude for the Punishers’ generous donation to HSWV. Their contribution will help our organization with operating costs, strengthening our ability to provide care and comfort to patients in the community,” said Janett Green, Chief Executive Officer of HSWV.



The 100-mile ride begins at the Skyline Lodge and ends at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, where tours will be available. Interested cyclists should email the Wildwood Chapter of the Punishers LEMC President James Brewster with questions at wildwoodplemc@gmail.com.

