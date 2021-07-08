Wildwood Chapter of the Punishers LEMC to Host Poker Run for Charity Proceeds will benefit Hospice of Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV –(WWNR) The Wildwood Chapter of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club (LEMC) is hosting a Poker Run in partnership with The Friends of Charity Auto Fair on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Bikers will begin at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley and work their way to the Auto Fair show grounds at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport. The ride is expected to last about 4 hours.

Registration is the day of the ride at Linda K. Epling Stadium from 8:00-10:00 am. The cost of registration is $25 per rider and $5 per passenger. Breakfast will be provided for registrants the morning of the Poker Run.

Participants in the Poker Run will be escorted onto the show grounds by the West Virginia State Police Motorcycle Unit around 3:00pm.

Proceeds benefit Hospice of Southern WV, a local nonprofit providing end-of-life care to patients in Raleigh, Summers, Fayette, and Wyoming Counties.



Interested cyclists should email the Wildwood Chapter of the Punishers LEMC President, James Brewster, with questions at wildwoodplemc@gmail.com.