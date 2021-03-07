Will coronavirus cause an economic crisis? | FOX News Rundown podcast

Fox News Rundown podcast | Feb. 7, 2020

As public health officials around the world work to contain the threat of the coronavirus, companies warn the global outbreak could also spark an economic crisis. There are even worries “phase one” of the U.S.-China trade deal could be disrupted. Liz Claman, the anchor of Fox Business’ “Countdown to the Closing Bell,” joins host Lisa Brady to discuss how the coronavirus could impact the global and U.S. economies.

Between this week’s Iowa Caucus mess and the President riding high after being acquitted by the US Senate on Wednesday, it wasn’t an easy week for Democrats. And Friday night, seven Democrats running for President will take the debate stage just days before the next contest in New Hampshire. Fox News political analyst Juan Williams joins host Dave Anthony to preview the debate and break down the presidential race.

Don’t miss the good news with Tonya J. Powers.

Plus, commentary by FOX News Contributor Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT).

