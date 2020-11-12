47.2 F
Will Georgia’s manual ballot audit impact its Senate race results?

Georgia‘s manual ballot audit will not impact its Senate race results, the secretary of state’s Election Division has confirmed to Fox News.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Wednesday announced that election officials will conduct a manual recount of all presidential ballots as President-elect Joe Biden leads in the state by slightly more than 14,000 votes out of nearly 5 million counted.

The manual audit, however, only includes presidential nominees, the Election Division said.

Officials work on ballots at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Lawrenceville, near Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia is facing two Senate runoff elections in January after two candidates fell shy of 50% of the vote, which candidates must receive in order to win under state law. The results of the runoff elections will likely determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate.

Republicans currently hold 50 Senate seats, while Democrats have 48.

Republican Sen. David Perdue will be on the runoff ticket in January, facing Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff. Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will go up against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock. 

