Willie Nelson debuts music video for single ‘Vote ‘Em Out’ encouraging people to unseat ‘bunch of clowns’

As the November election draws closer, Willie Nelson debuted an animated music video for his single “Vote ‘Em Out” to encourage his fans to unseat those currently in power with their ballot.

The country singer debuted the animated music video on Friday, which shows people pulling levers, filling out ballots and rebuking politicians as he croons lyrics convincing those listening to get out there and vote.

The song, which describes the ballot box as Americans’ “biggest gun we’ve got,” contains other lyrics that lambaste the current administration such as: “If it’s a bunch of clowns you voted in / election day is comin’ ‘round again / if you don’t like it now / if it’s more than you’ll allow / if you don’t like who’s in there vote ‘em out.”

According to Billboard, Nelson originally debuted the song at a 2018 rally for then-Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke in Austin, Texas, where he ran an ultimately unsuccessful campaign to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz. The animated video comes just before Nelson is set to perform at the 25th anniversary of Farm Aid on Sunday, the first time the popular celebration will be virtual thanks to the coronavirus.

While the song doesn’t take any direct shots at President Trump or the Republican Party, it heavily implies that those currently in control of the White House need to be removed from power with the simple chorus: “If you don’t like who’s in there, vote ‘em out.”

According to Forbes, Nelson in June joined the long list of celebrities endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

He performed at a virtual fundraiser for Biden meant to drum up support in his home state of Texas, where the race between the Democrat and Republican candidates remains somewhat close over the state’s key electoral votes.