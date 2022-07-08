Willmore takes helm of Golden Men’s Bears Basketball

BECKLEY, West Virginia — WVU Tech director of athletics Kenneth Howell is excited to announce that George Wilmore has been named the head men’s basketball coach for the Golden Bears. Wilmore takes over the position after three successful seasons as assistant coach for the program.

As an assistant, Wilmore helped the program to a winning record of 62-21 over three seasons. The Golden Bears also garnered consecutive River States Conference titles and three NAIA National Championship appearances.

Wilmore began his collegiate coaching career at Winthrop University where he served as a student-assistant coach (2009-2012). Before he made his way to WVU Tech, George was the assistant coach at NCAA DII Fairmont State University where he helped lead the team to become a National Finalist (2016-2017) and garner a program’s best 34 wins.

George has also had the opportunity to assist The Basketball Tournament-Best Virginia Basketball Team in 2021 and act as head coach for the 16U Wildcats Select 3SSB out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania the summer of 2022.

He earned his bachelor of science in physical education with a teacher certification at Winthrop University in 2012. George then earned a masters in education in professional studies from Fairmont State University in 2016.