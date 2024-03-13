Window World Of Beckley Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – For more than 20 years, a local company has been making homes in Southern West Virginia look better.

Window World Of Beckley sells and installs windows, doors, vinyl siding, shutters and more. Window World is a national company with more than 200 branches, including one in Hawaii. Leanna Burnett opened the Beckley branch in 2003 after returning to her native Raleigh County from Alabama.

“Window World is locally owned and operated, but we do have a corporate backing and we’re nationwide,” says Burnette. “It’s not just one person that may come and go. And our products do have lifetime warranties on the actual product from the manufacturers. So you have that, you know, extra sense of somewhere to go if something were to happen.”

“Most people want the double hung windows, which means you can take the top and the bottom sash out for easy cleaning, do everything from the inside of the home. We install the windows as well. You have a lifetime warranty on your window and the moving parts, and there’s a one year warranty on the installation.”

“We come to your home. We do in home estimates so that our salesman is there, he can see, what application has to be used and what would look good in their home. And he has all the options. We have different options to our windows from wood grain interiors to the black exterior, which is very popular at the moment.”

“Energy efficiency is very important. We have what’s called your Low E Elite, which is your Energy Star regulated option to go in your window to keep the heat in, in the wintertime, and the cool air in in the summer, so it’s not transferring outside.”

Window World also sells entry, patio and storm doors, shutters and vinyl siding. “Siding is, you know, it’s interchangeable after years,” says Burnette. “We have very pretty vibrant colors that are the trend nowadays. And we have some really nice siding that’s starting to look like some hardy board, but it’s a composite.”

“I just would like to thank the Southern West Virginia area for our great success in 20 years. We did have an open house and it was very successful. We had several customers come in, set up appointments and getting the word out there. Things are booking up for the spring. Everybody’s thinking about changing their windows and their siding. So give us a call for your in-home free estimate.”

Window World Of Beckley is located at 624 Stanaford Road in Beckley. Their hours are 9am to 5pm Monday thru Friday. To set up a free in-home estimate, call (304) 252-7494, email beckleywva@windowworld.com or visit their website at www.windowworldbeckley.com.