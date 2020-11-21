45.6 F
Beckley
Saturday, November 21, 2020 4:37am

Wisconsin recounts get underway in Milwaukee, Dane counties

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Election workers and observers gathered Friday as presidential-election recounts got underway in two counties in Wisconsin, according to a report.

The recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties – the state’s most populous counties with mostly liberal voters – were requested by the Trump 2020 Campaign aspart of an effort to overturn statewide results that favored Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump had carried Wisconsin in 2016, helping him to victory over that year’s Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton. This time around, Biden was declared the winner in the state with 49.39% of the vote compared to President Trump’s 49.09%, according to the Fox News Decision Desk.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SPENDS $3M TO FILE FOR RECOUNTS IN TWO WISCONSIN COUNTIES

Trump’s campaign paid $3 million to Wisconsin earlier this week to get the two county recounts underway, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The recounts were viewed as unlikely to overturn Biden’s win but instead serve as part of preparations for a court challenge of the results, the report said.

In Madison, the state capital and seat of Dane County, hundreds of poll workers and observers – wearing facial protection because of the coronavirus – gathered either to recount ballots or observe the process, with the Trump campaign required to pay them $30 per hour after requesting the recount, the Journal Sentinel reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Saturday, high-speed tabulator devices were expected to be deployed to expedite the process, the report said.

Similar activities were to get underway in Milwaukee, where the recount was projected to be completed by next Wednesday. Dane County officials did not specify a target date for completion but both counts have a Dec. 1 deadline for completion.



Source link

Recent Articles

LIVE UPDATES: Trump celebrates coronavirus vaccine progress

News WWNR -
0
President Trump said Friday that the U.S. was "way ahead on vaccines" days after Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE announced clinical trial data showed their...
Read more

Wisconsin recounts get underway in Milwaukee, Dane counties

News WWNR -
0
Election workers and observers gathered Friday as presidential-election recounts got underway in two counties in Wisconsin, according to a report.The recounts in Milwaukee...
Read more

This Day in History: Nov. 21

News WWNR -
0
The Universal horror film "Frankenstein,"&#2013266080;starring Boris Karloff, is released. Zimbabweâ€™s president Robert Mugabe, 93, resigns while facing impeachment. Source link
Read more

Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards hand out ‘real awards for real heroes’

News WWNR -
0
Fox Nation's second annual Patriot Awards hit the streaming service on Friday and master of ceremonies Pete Hegseth feels Hollywood can learn from...
Read more

China suggests Italy may be the birthplace of COVID-19 pandemic

News WWNR -
0
China is using a new study about the early, hidden spread of coronavirus in Italy to cast doubt on the firmly held assumption...
Read more

Related Stories

News

LIVE UPDATES: Trump celebrates coronavirus vaccine progress

WWNR -
0
President Trump said Friday that the U.S. was "way ahead on vaccines" days after Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE announced clinical trial data showed their...
Read more
News

This Day in History: Nov. 21

WWNR -
0
The Universal horror film "Frankenstein,"&#2013266080;starring Boris Karloff, is released. Zimbabweâ€™s president Robert Mugabe, 93, resigns while facing impeachment. Source link
Read more
News

Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards hand out ‘real awards for real heroes’

WWNR -
0
Fox Nation's second annual Patriot Awards hit the streaming service on Friday and master of ceremonies Pete Hegseth feels Hollywood can learn from...
Read more
News

China suggests Italy may be the birthplace of COVID-19 pandemic

WWNR -
0
China is using a new study about the early, hidden spread of coronavirus in Italy to cast doubt on the firmly held assumption...
Read more
News

Wayne County canvasser explains her opposition to certifying election results

WWNR -
0
Monica Palmer, a Republican member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, made headlines this week after first refusing to certify the 2020 presidential...
Read more
News

Sources — Portland Trail Blazers get Enes Kanter back in trade with Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies

WWNR -
0
The Portland Trail Blazers are acquiring Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter in a three-way deal that also includes the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap