With Covid-19 Cases Surging, Officials With Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital Provide An Update.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) Wearing a mask, getting vaccinated and practicing social distancing are still the best ways to protect yourself from Covid-19. That was the message officials with Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital shared with reporters during a press conference on Friday.



With cases surging due to the highly contagious Omicron variant, Beckley ARH Interim Communiity CEO Jill Berry Bowen and Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Blaine provided an update on how the hospital is dealing with Covid-19.



As of Friday, BAR-H had 19 patients being treated for Covid-19. Five of them were in the ICU, all of them unvaccinated.

“We’ve seen a higher rate of infection,” Blaine said. “However, because we have a percentage of our population that have been vaccinated, the symptoms are milder. There is no doubt, vaccination and boosters is our best possibility in terms of reducing the incidents.”



Berry Bowen confirmed that health care workers see far fewer complications in patients who have been vaccinated for Covid-19. “This is largely a battle between the Covid-19 and unvaccinated right now. As we sit here, we ask our community to please get vaccinated and get the booster.”



Berry Bowen and Blaine also urged the public to continue to wear masks, but to avoid cloth masks, which are not as effective in protecting against the Omicron variant. Instead, they should wear surgical masks or N95 masks, which have a thicker lining. Visitation is currently permitted at BAR-H, but all visitors must wear a surgical grade mask.



Recent numbers from the DHHR Dashboard show that more young people are dying from Covid-19. Berry Bowen says that not only are many young people not vaccinated, but a growing number have underlying conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease and obesity.



“There is a trend, in regard to those that are getting most sick with Covid-19. It’s those that have co-morbidities. We’re also seeing younger adults are presenting now with chronic conditions so Covid-19 definitely finds that a beautiful host to quickly advance the illness.”



Dr. Blaine also said that that monoclonal antibody therapy is in short supply in Raleigh County. While Beckley ARH Hospital no longer offers the treatment, Summers County ARH Hospital offers it for those who have been screened by a health care provider. However, he added that the treatment does not seem to be as effective against the Omicron variant.



Free drive-through testing for Covid-19 is still being held Mondays and Thursdays from 10am to 2pm at the Southern West Virginia Clinic on Stanaford Road. Those who test positive should quarantine at home at least five days from the test daye and call their primary care provider for guidance.



You can see the complete Covid-19 press conference at https://fb.watch/aAcVKurBxx/.