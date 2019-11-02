32.1 F
With Evina Westbrook waiver denied by NCAA, what’s next for UConn?

5:25 PM ET

  • Mechelle VoepelespnW.com

The NCAA has rejected Evina Westbrook’s transfer waiver, which means she won’t play this college basketball season, provided UConn‘s appeal doesn’t work. What does that mean for the Huskies?

It’s definitely a downer for UConn, which is ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press preseason poll and was No. 3 in the espnW rankings. The Huskies lost their two leading scorers, forward Napheesa Collier (20.8 PPG) and guard Katie Lou Samuelson (18.5 PPG), from last season. Westbrook averaged 14.9 points and 5.3 assists last season for Tennessee as a sophomore. She would have been a very welcome presence in UConn’s offense this season.

At 6 feet, Westbrook is a scoring point guard with good size and strength. She distributes the ball effectively, with good court vision, but Westbrook also takes up a lot of defensive attention with her scoring ability.

She isn’t a superb 3-point shooter — she was 38 of 100 from beyond the arc last season — but she’s serviceable there. Plus, UConn coach Geno Auriemma said recently he didn’t want his team (or women’s basketball in general) to be as reliant on 3-pointers. He wants his Huskies to get to the rim and draw fouls, and Westbrook would have fit in well with that mindset.

She is the type of player who can break down defenses by penetrating and dishing off, or by scoring at the rim. Last season, she was 93 of 129 at the free throw line, making more trips there than any of the returning Huskies.

So much of UConn’s success has been about how well Auriemma and his staff teach players to create and react to open spaces, to get the best shots by understanding how to move individually and as a unit. Westbrook should be able to thrive in that system, and also help the players around her be at their best.

She would have provided the Huskies with another strong ball handler to complement 5-5 senior Crystal Dangerfield, who is a different type of point guard. Dangerfield had offseason hip surgery, and it would have been beneficial to her to have Westbrook as another guard who is so capable of running the offense. Now, unless the appeal is successful, those two won’t get to play together.

Westbrook also would mesh well in tandem with quick sophomore guard Christyn Williams. We saw flashes of brilliance from Williams last season, and one can expect she’ll be even more consistent in 2019-20. Now, there’s more on Dangerfield’s and Williams’ shoulders in regard to scoring, and the same goes for 6-1 junior Megan Walker and fellow forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa, a 6-5 sophomore.

Defensively, the Huskies would have benefited from Westbook’s presence. Like most young players, she had to learn to defend without fouling, but she made progress on that while at Tennessee. She led the Lady Vols in steals last season (49), and her size again would have come in handy for UConn with slowing down other teams on the perimeter.



