With hospitalizations nearing 1,000, Gov. Justice says the way to ensure the “best possible outcome” is getting vaccinated, boosted

Booster shots are now authorized and encouraged for all West Virginians ages 12 and older. Read more about booster eligibility at CDC.gov.



COVID-19 booster shots are available, for free, to all eligible West Virginians. The waiting period for those who received initial series Pfizer shots has been shortened to five months.



West Virginians can go to any location offering COVID-19 vaccines with their vaccination card to receive their booster. If your card has been lost, you can request a new one from the DHHR.



Initial series vaccinations are available, for free, for everyone ages 5 and older.



West Virginians interested in being vaccinated or having their children vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.