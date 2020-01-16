54.1 F
Beckley
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 9:30pm

With pomp and circumstance, House Democrats deliver impeachment articles to the Senate

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


WASHINGTON (Reuters) – After weeks of rhetorical fire and fury, a handful of U.S. House members walked quietly across a hushed Capitol on Wednesday to deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate, paving the way for the trial of President Donald Trump.

Led by the House of Representatives’ sergeant at arms and the House clerk carrying the documents on a tray, seven House managers walked through a nearly empty Statuary Hall and the soaring Capitol rotunda.

More than a dozen Senate Democrats sat silently at their desks when the group arrived at the Senate. They were joined by two Republicans, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Kevin Cramer.

A third Republican, Chuck Grassley, presided from the dais.

The House members were politely ushered to a bench at the rear of the Senate chamber, where they sat in silence as the House clerk announced the impeachment resolution had passed, and Grassley responded: “The message will be received.”

The procession took place four weeks after the Democratic-led House voted to impeach the Republican president on charges of abuse of power for asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and obstruction of Congress for blocking information sought by investigators.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and McConnell have since feuded over how to conduct the trial.

Pelosi delayed signing the impeachment articles while she waited for word from McConnell about the trial’s scope. During the delay, Democrats and Republicans squabbled over Trump’s status because he had been impeached, but had not had his trial.

Pelosi used a few dozen pens to sign, at a desk bearing a placard reading #DefendOurDemocracy. Afterward, she handed pens to the impeachment managers and committee chairs involved in the investigation.

“It makes a funny signature,” she said.

Reflecting the deep partisan divide, the House vote to impeach Trump was nearly along party lines. Many of his fellow Republicans in the Senate have made clear they view the impeachment as a political stunt by Democrats as Trump seeks re-election in the November election.

The dispute did not end when the articles were handed over.

Slideshow (8 Images)

Senate Republicans said Democrats would have to repeat the delivery on Thursday. McConnell said he had invited the House managers to exhibit the articles at noon before U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts swears in the senators.

“We will pledge to rise above petty factionalism and do justice for our institutions, for our states, and for the nation,” McConnell said in a statement.

The trial starts on Tuesday after a holiday weekend.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Richard Cowan, David Morgan and Susan Cornwell; Editing by Andy Sullivan and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

With pomp and circumstance, House Democrats deliver impeachment articles to the Senate

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After weeks of rhetorical fire and fury, a handful of U.S. House members walked quietly across a hushed Capitol on...
Read more

Trump impeachment: What happens next?

News WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, where...
Read more

Who are the Trump impeachment managers? Meet Pelosi’s hand-picked prosecutors

News WWNR -
0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named her seven impeachment managers who will prosecute the case against President Trump in the upcoming Senate trial.Unlike former President...
Read more

Robert Ray torches Dems ‘partisan’ impeachment: Senate trial must have fairness for ‘the accused’

News WWNR -
0
<br>Robert Ray, former federal prosecutor, provides insight to the significance of Nancy Pelosi'sFormer federal prosecutor Robert Ray on Wednesday pushed back on House...
Read more

Flying metal from Spanish factory blast may have killed man 2km away: authorities

News WWNR -
0
MADRID (Reuters) - A flying plate of metal may have killed a man some 2km away from the site of a huge chemical...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump impeachment: What happens next?

WWNR -
0
(Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, where...
Read more
News

Who are the Trump impeachment managers? Meet Pelosi’s hand-picked prosecutors

WWNR -
0
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named her seven impeachment managers who will prosecute the case against President Trump in the upcoming Senate trial.Unlike former President...
Read more
News

Robert Ray torches Dems ‘partisan’ impeachment: Senate trial must have fairness for ‘the accused’

WWNR -
0
<br>Robert Ray, former federal prosecutor, provides insight to the significance of Nancy Pelosi'sFormer federal prosecutor Robert Ray on Wednesday pushed back on House...
Read more
News

Flying metal from Spanish factory blast may have killed man 2km away: authorities

WWNR -
0
MADRID (Reuters) - A flying plate of metal may have killed a man some 2km away from the site of a huge chemical...
Read more
News

Trump foe Schiff to head Democratic prosecution team at impeachment trial

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday unveiled a seven-member team to prosecute President Donald Trump at his...
Read more
News

Big3 lowers minimum age amid major changes

WWNR -
0
11:40 AM ETEric WoodyardESPN Wednesday was a good day for hip-hop legend Ice Cube.After countless calls and months of planning, plotting and strategizing,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap