|Update on vaccine mandate waiver request for rural healthcare workers
|During Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice continued to double down on his calls for all eligible West Virginians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get their booster shot when the time comes to do so.
“Our deaths are growing once again, especially with our elderly people,” Gov. Justice said. “Without that booster shot, you are becoming very exposed again.”
|“I’ve always listened to my gut,” Gov. Justice continued. “My gut tells me that these deaths are going up because we’re not boosted how we need to be.
“That is something you really need to take to heart.”
Gov. Justice reported that there are now 11,491 active cases of COVID-19 and 1,097 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide; the highest number of hospitalizations for any day since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 275 West Virginia National Guard members have now been authorized to deploy to 34 medical facilities across the state to provide staffing support to West Virginia hospitals in the face of the current surge.
COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov
An updated breakdown of the West Virginia County Alert Map is as follows:
Red (14) | Orange (19) | Gold (13) | Yellow (6) | Green (3)
|COVID-19 booster shots are now authorized and encouraged for all West Virginians ages 12 and older.
Booster shots are available for free to all eligible West Virginians. The waiting period for those who received initial series Pfizer shots has been shortened to five months. Read more about booster eligibility at CDC.gov.
West Virginians can go to any location offering COVID-19 vaccines with their vaccination card to receive their booster. If your card has been lost, you can request a new one from the DHHR.
Initial series vaccinations remain available for free for all West Virginians ages 5 and older.
West Virginians interested in being vaccinated or having their children vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.
|UPDATE ON VACCINE MANDATE WAIVER REQUEST FOR RURAL HEALTHCARE WORKERS
Also on Wednesday, Gov. Justice provided an update on his announcement earlier in the week that he had joined with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin in sending a joint letter to the U.S. Administrator of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, calling on CMS to grant a limited waiver of its vaccination requirement at rural or state-run facilities due to severe staffing shortages.
“Our rural hospitals are destitute to keep the doors open, as far as staffing goes, so we felt we needed to ask for some kind of waiver,” Gov. Justice said. “What’s amazing is that they’ve come back to us today and didn’t just say ‘no.’ They said that we will talk – which I think is major progress.
“I still stand rock-solid behind the fact that you should choose to get vaccinated and get your booster shot,” Gov. Justice continued. “But we can’t afford to have all of our hospitals have to fire all these people and then be forced to close their doors.”