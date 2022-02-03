“Without that booster shot, you are becoming very exposed again.”

UPDATE ON VACCINE MANDATE WAIVER REQUEST FOR RURAL HEALTHCARE WORKERS

Also on Wednesday, Gov. Justice provided an update on his announcement earlier in the week that he had joined with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin in sending a joint letter to the U.S. Administrator of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, calling on CMS to grant a limited waiver of its vaccination requirement at rural or state-run facilities due to severe staffing shortages.



“Our rural hospitals are destitute to keep the doors open, as far as staffing goes, so we felt we needed to ask for some kind of waiver,” Gov. Justice said. “What’s amazing is that they’ve come back to us today and didn’t just say ‘no.’ They said that we will talk – which I think is major progress.



“I still stand rock-solid behind the fact that you should choose to get vaccinated and get your booster shot,” Gov. Justice continued. “But we can’t afford to have all of our hospitals have to fire all these people and then be forced to close their doors.”