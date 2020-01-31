34.6 F
Beckley
Friday, January 31, 2020 1:47am

Wizards’ Bradley Beal upset at All-Star Game omission

By WWNR
NewsSports


Bradley Beal isn’t an NBA All-Star, and he isn’t happy about it.

One of the notable players not selected as a reserve Thursday, the Washington Wizards guard sounded off on his omission after adding to his gaudy season-long scoring totals with a 34-point night against the visiting Charlotte Hornets.

“I’m a little pissed off about it,” Beal, a two-time All-Star, told NBC Sports Washington after the Wizards’ 121-107 victory. “I know how I am, [so] I was kind of expecting it, honestly. It’s disrespectful, but the real ones know [I’m an All-Star]. I’ll just keep competing. I’m going to try to get my team in the playoffs for sure.”

The numbers are on Beal’s side.

His 28.7 points per game entering Thursday ranks third in the Eastern Conference. According to research by the Elias Sports Bureau, the only player to average that many points entering the All-Star break and not be an All-Star was World B. Free in 1978-79 (minimum 25 games).

“It’s just very frustrating and disappointing for a guy to put up historic numbers, and he made the conscious decision this summer to stay the course and to play his heart out with great leadership to build something in Washington, as opposed to jumping ship to take an easier path,” Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, told ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, referring to the two-year, $72 million extension his client signed with Washington before the season. “He chose not to do that, and instead stayed the course — only to not be recognized as an All-Star because his team hasn’t won enough games when, in fact, the Wizards (16-31) have exceeded expectations.

“It can’t be just about the gross numbers of wins and losses. It has to be, ‘What is your impact on the game?’ And so I think the coaches are sending a horrible message to players, that if you want to be loyal and go through the tough times in your organization, you’re not going to be an All-Star in those tough times.”

Added teammate Thomas Bryant: “He was [snubbed]. Hands down, 100 percent. This should be unexplainable. He should be a shoo-in. It’s just not right.”

When the All-Star Game starters were announced last week, Beal finished sixth among East guards despite being ranked second in the player vote as part of the weighted scoring system. Eight East reserves were picked by the coaches and announced Thursday night, with Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons among that group.

Beal wasn’t alone in his frustrations.

Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones criticized the fact his star player, Devin Booker, did not make the West team.

“I’ve played with and against multiple All-Stars in this league and Devin Booker is undoubtedly an NBA All Star,” said Jones, a 14-year NBA veteran.

Booker, who has never made an All-Star team, is averaging 27.1 points per game, fifth-most in the West, and 6.4 assists per game on 51% shooting this season. The only other players in NBA history to average 27 points and six assists on 50% shooting in a season are LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Stephen Curry and Oscar Robertson.

Others sounded off on social media.

Among them was reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who asked how his 41-win Milwaukee Bucks could have only two players — himself and Khris Middleton — on the East team.

Of course, players still can get last-minute nods to the Feb. 16 game in Chicago by way of injury replacements.





Source link

Recent Articles

Laura Ingraham predicts Democrats will label Trump acquittal as ‘illegitimate’: ‘It’s so predictable — and don’t buy it for a second’

News WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham tore into the Democrats Thursday, criticizing them for their tactics as they begin to accept that President Trump will likely be acquitted...
Read more

Wizards’ Bradley Beal upset at All-Star Game omission

News WWNR -
0
Bradley Beal isn't an NBA All-Star, and he isn't happy about it.One of the notable players not selected as a reserve Thursday, the...
Read more

Alan Dershowitz says Democratic senators were ‘impressed’ by his constitutional case for Trump

News WWNR -
0
Alan Dershowitz, one of President Trump's defense lawyers in his Senate impeachment trial, accused the media of misrepresenting his argument that a president can’t be impeached for...
Read more

Mark Steyn: Trump should have represented himself at impeachment trial and ‘turned it into a real circus’

News WWNR -
0
Author and columnist Mark Steyn said Thursday that President Trump should have attended his Senate impeachment trial, generating some excitement at what have been...
Read more

Jesse Watters: Bernie Sanders should be furious with Nancy Pelosi

News WWNR -
0
Ahead of next week's Iowa caucuses -- and President Trump's Thursday night rally in Des Moines -- Jesse Watters said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., should...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Laura Ingraham predicts Democrats will label Trump acquittal as ‘illegitimate’: ‘It’s so predictable — and don’t buy it for a second’

WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham tore into the Democrats Thursday, criticizing them for their tactics as they begin to accept that President Trump will likely be acquitted...
Read more
News

Alan Dershowitz says Democratic senators were ‘impressed’ by his constitutional case for Trump

WWNR -
0
Alan Dershowitz, one of President Trump's defense lawyers in his Senate impeachment trial, accused the media of misrepresenting his argument that a president can’t be impeached for...
Read more
News

Mark Steyn: Trump should have represented himself at impeachment trial and ‘turned it into a real circus’

WWNR -
0
Author and columnist Mark Steyn said Thursday that President Trump should have attended his Senate impeachment trial, generating some excitement at what have been...
Read more
News

Jesse Watters: Bernie Sanders should be furious with Nancy Pelosi

WWNR -
0
Ahead of next week's Iowa caucuses -- and President Trump's Thursday night rally in Des Moines -- Jesse Watters said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., should...
Read more
News

Harvard law professors Dershowitz, Tribe square off over Trump impeachment defense

WWNR -
0
Renowned Harvard law professors Alan Dershowitz and Laurence Tribe traded jabs this week as the former defended President Trump from Democratic attempts to...
Read more
News

U.S. House passes measures seeking to pull war powers back from Trump

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed two pieces of legislation on Thursday seeking to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap