WOLFF, PUIG SHARE LEAD; TORQUE TOPS TEAM LEADERBOARD

As a team, Puig’s Torque GC certainly had plenty of fun, with a cumulative second round score of 19 under with Mito Pereira’s 62 and Sebastián Muñoz’s 64 counting with Puig’s 65. That leaves Torque at 34 under and four shots ahead of Stinger GC. Four other teams are eight shots behind.



Torque is seeking its fourth team title of the season while hoping to close the gap with the league-leading 4Aces GC, who are in 11th place after managing just even par on Saturday.



Meanwhile, DeChambeau might have had the most fun of any individual player Saturday, shooting his lowest score in a LIV Golf tournament. His bogey-free round was fueled by a hot putter, as he converted three birdie attempts of 27 feet or better, including a 47-footer at the 14th hole and a 32-footer at the fourth.



Add increased confidence with the new driver he put in his bag this week, and the Crushers GC captain is feeling good about his game. He took second place last month at LIV Golf Andalucía when Gooch birdied the final hole for his third win of the season.



“Obviously the putting was more important because that’s what allowed me to shoot that far under par,” said the 2020 U.S. Open champ. “But the driving was on par if not better than that. … Having this confidence off the tee is crucial to me playing well, and that’s what it’s provided me so far.”