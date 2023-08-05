WOLFF TIES LIV RECORD; SMASH TAKES TEAM LEAD

Varner, who won LIV Golf DC, the last LIV tournament held in the United States, is as focused on his team’s success as much as his own. He desperately wants to catch the league-leading 4Aces GC, who come off a win at London and are in sixth after Friday’s first round. The RangeGoats are currently third, just two points behind second-place Torque GC.



“We need to win,” Varner said after his bogey-free round. “An integral part of winning is playing well, so I’m just trying to play well and help the team as much as possible – and 7-unders will do that.”



For Wolff, 9-under is just the kind of round that could prove to be a turning point for a season that has gone awry lately. But he cautioned Friday that there’s no guarantee.



“It’s just golf,” Wolff said. “I mean, you play bad and then you play good. Like I said, I’m accepting the fact that just because I played well today, it might not go the same tomorrow or might go just as well.



“At the end of the day, I’m doing what I can and trying to shoot the lowest score I can every day. I promise, I’m trying.”