Woman Arrested after Stealing a vehicle with a child inside.

Beckley, WV – On March 13, 2023 at approximately 3:15PM the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police and Beckley Police Department were notified that a vehicle had just been stolen from the Crossroads Mall with a small child still inside. The complainant / mother of the victim child, reported that the suspect, Judy Musick had ridden to the mall with the victim and the victim’s mother. She further reported that she and the victim were waiting inside the car when the suspect ran to the car and got inside yelling for the her to “go.” She said she suspected that the suspect had just committed a theft. She got out of the driver’s seat and was attempting to remove the suspect from the car, when the suspect moved over to the driver’s seat and drove off with the child still inside.

Law Enforcement Officers from all above jurisdictions immediately began canvasing the area looking for the car. A Beckley Police Officer located the car on Dry Hill Road. He then made a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of the 2200 block of Harper Road. Deputies and Troopers were in the area and assisted with the stop. The child was recovered unharmed. Upon investigation, Deputy Bo Garrett with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office arrested Judy Musick on multiple charges including kidnapping, child neglect, and grand larceny. Ms. Musick was lodged in the Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Beckley Police Department and West Virginia State Police for their assistance in this situation.