Women’s Resource Center Changes Its Name To AWAY.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) It may have a new name, but a local organization remains committed to helping all victims of domestic violence.

On Tuesday, a ribbon cutting was held celebrating the renaming of the Women’s Resource Center as AWAY – Advocating A Way For Adults And Youth. The ceremony took place at AWAY’s Raleigh County Outreach Center on Wilson Street In Beckley.

AWAY Executive Director Regina Thomas says the rebranding encompasses who they serve. “The Women’s Resource Center, I think a lot of people assumed we only served women who were in an abusive relationship. But with AWAY. . . that really encompasses who we serve – any adult, any child who’s been victimized by sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking. We want to make sure we have the resources for them, to help them get out of that situation.”

AWAY provides services to nearly 200 victims a month in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and Summers counties. For more information, visit www.awaywv.org or www.facebook.com/wrcwv.