Wondering about your community’s air quality? EPA offers air monitors for loan to groups in Mid-Atlantic Region

PHILADELPHIA – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is making it easy to monitor air quality by allowing organizations in the Mid-Atlantic Region to borrow low-cost, portable air monitoring equipment. The Mid-Atlantic Region includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Virginia, West Virginia and seven Tribal partners.

“Everyone deserves to know if the air they breathe is clean,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. “The Air Sensor Loan Program will help its users learn about air quality in their communities and what actions they can take to protect their health.”

The program will assist community groups, schools, state agencies, local agencies, and tribes with conducting small-scale, localized air monitoring projects, as well as provide information and education on local air quality impacts.

The air quality sensors can be used to gather pertinent air quality informational data, which loanees can use to assess local air quality.

EPA will not be collecting the data from these sensors, nor will the data be used for regulatory decision making.

Additionally, this equipment is not to be used for confined space evaluations or to meet any other health and safety requirement.

More information can be found at EPA’s Air Sensor Loan Program .

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Equipment available for loan:

PurpleAir PA-II-SD* – stationary sensor that measures fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 ); for outdoor and indoor use; plug-in powered; data available locally on the microSD card or connected to WiFi for private or public data streaming.

stationary sensor that measures fine particulate matter (PM ); for outdoor and indoor use; plug-in powered; data available locally on the microSD card or connected to WiFi for private or public data streaming. Cairsens – stationary sensor that measures nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ), sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ), or non-methane volatile organic compounds (nmVOC); for outdoor and indoor use; plug-in powered.

Eligibility: State agencies, local agencies, tribes, community groups, schools, and other interested organizations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Training: Links to virtual training from non-EPA sources are available. The EPA Air Sensor Toolbox website for resources can be found at https://www.epa.gov/air-sensor-toolbox.

Information for Shipping of Equipment: Sensors can be shipped to any location within the Mid-Atlantic Region at the loanee’s expense or picked up at the EPA Regional office in Philadelphia. EPA will coordinate with loanees on a situational basis for shipment logistics.

Application Submittal: The Mid-Atlantic Region prefers to receive applications through the website, but applications may also be emailed to the Sensor Loan Contacts found at EPA’s Air Sensor Loan Program.