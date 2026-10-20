Woodrow Wilson High Students Walk Out Over Bathroom Access Policy

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Students at Woodrow Wilson High School staged a walkout Monday morning in protest of a school bathroom policy they say restricts access during the school day. The demonstration, which unfolded outside the school shortly after classes began, drew significant attention from parents, students, and community members.

Students reported that the policy limits when and how often they can use restrooms, requiring them to wait for designated times or obtain permission under what they describe as increasingly strict guidelines. Several students said the rules have led to long waits, missed class time, and discomfort during the school day.

The issue has sparked widespread local discussion, with many students arguing the policy is too restrictive, while some parents have raised concerns about safety, supervision, and hallway traffic. School officials have not yet released a detailed public statement on the walkout or the policy, though administrators were seen monitoring the demonstration.

Students participating in the walkout said they want the school to revise the policy and allow more flexible access to restrooms. Some expressed hope that Monday’s protest will lead to conversations between students, administrators, and Raleigh County Schools leadership.

This is a developing story, and additional updates are expected as school officials respond to the concerns raised.