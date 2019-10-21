52 F
World Series viewers guide — Can Nationals stop Astros?

It is a sporting event so wonderful it requires two names: The World Series. The Fall Classic.

The Houston Astros got here in dramatic fashion on Jose Altuve‘s walk-off home run to knock out the Yankees in the American League Championship Series. The Washington Nationals have had some high drama of their own, with late rallies in the wild-card game against the Brewers and in Game 5 of the division series against the Dodgers, before they crushed the Cardinals in a four-game sweep in the NLCS.

If we’re lucky, we’ll get seven games of thrills over nine days, seven games of heroes and tragedy and breathtaking moments. One thing is for sure: We have the potential for some epic pitching performances. In the year of the home run, at a time when relievers pitch more innings than ever, starting pitching will be at the forefront of this World Series. Consider the following nuggets from ESPN Stats & Information:

— For the first time in World Series history, five of the top 10 pitchers in strikeouts in the regular season are in the World Series. Gerrit Cole (326) and Justin Verlander (300) ranked 1-2, and Stephen Strasburg (251), Max Scherzer (243) and Patrick Corbin (238) were also in the top 10.

— For the first time since 1945, six of the top 20 pitchers in ERA are in the World Series. Cole, Verlander, Scherzer, Zack Greinke, Corbin and Strasburg all ranked in the top 16.

— Astros starters struck out 28.9% of the batters they faced in the regular season, the highest rate in MLB history. (Cole had the highest rate ever by a starting pitcher, at 39.9%.) Nationals starters have struck out 36.1% of the batters they’ve faced in the postseason.

— The starters on these two teams have held their opponents to a combined batting average of .183 in the postseason.

— The Nationals’ big three of Scherzer, Strasburg and Corbin earned $77.8 million this season, the highest total in baseball for a team’s top three starters. The Astros’ big three of Verlander, Cole and Greinke earned $73 million, the second-highest total. Yes, scoring has been down in the postseason. Maybe it’s because the ball hasn’t been flying like it did in the regular season. But maybe these pitchers are part of the reason as well. If you detest nine-man playoff bullpens and quick hooks after two times through the order — don’t even mention bullpen games — this World Series is a potential love letter to another style of October baseball in which starting pitchers rule the headlines.

Here’s the rest of our viewers’ guide to the 2019 World Series:

What the Astros have on the line: With three consecutive 100-win seasons, including 107 victories this season, the Astros will secure a legacy as one of the greatest teams of all time with a second World Series title in three years. If they don’t win, they will — at least for the time being — be grouped alongside other historically dominant teams, such as the 1969-71 Orioles or 1990s Braves, who would get credit as being among the best ever if they had won more than one World Series.

What the Nationals have on the line: The Nationals have a chance to bring the nation’s capital its first World Series title since Walter Johnson led the Senators to the 1924 championship. Since their first playoff appearance in 2012, the Nationals have been one of the most star-laden franchises in the sport, but they had failed to win a playoff series until this season. They got over that hump, and with a title, they would avoid the fate of star-driven teams such as the 1960s Giants, 1990s Indians, 1990s Mariners and the current-era Dodgers: great teams that fell short in the postseason.

The favorites: The Astros — in a big way, at least according to the oddsmakers in Las Vegas. Caesars Sportsbook installed the Astros as -235 favorites on Sunday, making them the largest favorites since the Red Sox were -240 to beat the Rockies in 2007. Those odds are a little surprising, given the strength of the Nationals’ rotation and how well the Nationals have played since an awful 19-31 start dropped their World Series odds to 50-1 in late May.

The Astros, however, are more than the dominant 1-2 punch of Cole and Verlander. They have one of the best offenses of all time. According to the metric weighted runs created plus (wRC+), which adjusts for park and era, the 2019 Astros had the second-best offense ever, behind only that of the famed ’27 Yankees of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. With all that in mind, perhaps it’s worth noting: The Red Sox swept the Rockies in 2007.

What everyone is talking about: Obviously, the starting pitchers — big names, big stars, guys who had dominant seasons. It’s probably the best and most famous group of starting pitchers in a World Series since the 2001 matchup between the Yankees and Diamondbacks that featured Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson, Curt Schilling, Mike Mussina and Andy Pettitte. That’s two Hall of Famers in Johnson and Mussina, two guys who might get there in Schilling and Pettitte, and one guy who might be the greatest pitcher of all time.

This year’s group includes three potential or likely Hall of Famers in Verlander, Greinke and Scherzer, one guy who was arguably the best starter in the game this season (and has won 19 consecutive decisions) in Cole, two former No. 1 overall picks in Cole and Strasburg (Verlander was second overall), a guy who could end up winning 200 games in Strasburg, a guy who has been one of the best starters in the game the past two seasons in Corbin and a former ERA champ in Anibal Sanchez, who nearly pitched a no-hitter in the NLCS.

What else everyone is talking about: The ball. After a record-setting season of home runs, the ball seems to be a little different in the postseason. Rob Arthur’s analysis at Baseball Prospectus indicated that there has been more drag on the ball, so balls with exit velocities and launch angles similar to what was seen in the regular season aren’t flying as far. But then the ball might have changed back to the regular-season ball. Or it didn’t. Did we mention that there are some very excellent starting pitchers in this postseason? For what it’s worth, in the regular season, there was a home run every 24.59 at-bats. In the postseason, there has been one every 27.36 at-bats. Runs per game are down from 4.83 to 3.92, and though scoring usually goes down in the postseason, that’s a larger than normal drop. Keep close tabs on fly balls hit to the warning track.



